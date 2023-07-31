Manchester United could help a transfer target “take his stardom to another level” at Old Trafford, presenter HLTCO has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag hopes to build on the Red Devils’ third-placed Premier League finish and Carabao Cup triumph this term.

Man Utd transfer news – Latest

It’s been a busy summer at Old Trafford, with Manchester United focused on bolstering ten Hag’s squad on their return to the Champions League following last season’s absence.

The Red Devils have acquired the services of Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount, who arrives in Manchester in a deal worth £60m after the 24-year-old had refused to pen a contract extension at Stamford Bridge.

Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana was next to arrive after long-term first-choice stopper David de Gea left the club at the end of his contract this summer.

The former Cameroon international played his part in helping the Milanese giants reach last season’s Champions League final and hopes to achieve similar success at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims that Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Atalanta and Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund, intending to complete the move early this week.

The Red Devils have agreed to a deal worth £72m to sign the 20-year-old, indicating the centre-forward will be part of ten Hag’s immediate first-team plans.

In further transfer news, Gazzetta in Italy claims that Man Utd and Fiorentina are close to agreeing on a £22m deal for Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat to switch to the Premier League.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United may have discussed the prospect of signing the 26-year-old internally but isn’t aware of a bid being placed, as of yet.

And HLTCO believes that Amrabat could take his “stardom” up another level if he were to move to the Premier League and make an impact in the top flight.

What has HLTCO said about Man Utd and Amrabat?

Speaking about Amrabat, HLTCO told GIVEMESPORT: “At 26 years old, he's neither young nor old, but maybe that level of inner steel and experience he's had over the last few years could stand him in good stead.

“I'm not suggesting he would fly under the radar if he were to arrive in the top flight because, of course, he has had that rise to prominence in the eyes of neutrals with his World Cup appearances.

“But I think he could take his stardom to another level if he does come in and starts to show the sort of performances we saw for Morocco week after week in the Premier League. He's certainly a dynamic presence when he finds his groove.”

What next for Man Utd this summer?

Amrabat and Hojlund are not the only names that head Man Utd’s transfer shortlist in the remaining weeks of the window.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils could accelerate their interest in Urawa Red Diamonds and Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

The 20-year-old would act as a backup to Onana and could be signed once Dean Henderson’s move away from the club is finalised.

On outgoings, Romano recently told GMS that midfield duo Donny van de Beek and Fred could leave United this summer, as ten Hag looks to clear space on the wage bill for more incomings.