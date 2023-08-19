Manchester United are still interested in a move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with an update on the Old Trafford outfit’s pursuit of the coveted star.

Erik ten Hag hopes to bolster his squad as they return to the Champions League following last season’s absence.

Man Utd transfer news – Sofyan Amrabat

According to Dutch outlet AD, Liverpool aim to hijack Manchester United’s move for Amrabat after they missed out on signing Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia this summer.

The Red Devils have been favourites to sign the 26-year-old this summer but must offload players before they can sanction a transfer to comply with the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

And the story from the Netherlands claims that Liverpool will beat United, West Ham United and Bayern Munich to Amrabat’s signature this summer.

Speaking to The Times before Fiorentina’s Europa Conference League final defeat to West Ham last season, Amrabat indicated he would like to play in the Premier League one day.

“Of course, the Premier League is a fantastic league, one of the strongest in the world.

“It would be nice to play there one day, but it's not that I want only to go to England, because Spain is nice. Serie A is a nice league.”

Transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Amrabat will be “starting to get itchy feet” over a move to Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils may only have to pay £26m to lure Fiorentina into selling the Morocco international, who would add more physicality to ten Hag’s midfield.

And Jacobs believes that Amrabat wants to join Man Utd but has become frustrated at the time a deal is taking.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd and Amrabat?

Asked if Man Utd should be worried about Liverpool’s interest in Amrabat, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Not necessarily with Amrabat. If Manchester United choose to move formally, it's indicated on the Amrabat side that he would like to join the club, and I think he’s become quite frustrated about the situation.

“But part of this push between Manchester United and Amrabat has also been manufactured in the media. Man Utd sources continue to emphasise that they've never been quite as far along as a club-to-club dialogue.

“On the Amrabat side, I think the personal terms and the player desire have all been simpler, which is great for Manchester United's point of view because it means they can control the transfer’s timeline.”

What next for Man Utd?

Amrabat could be Man Utd’s primary target heading into the final weeks of the transfer window, but there is plenty of time for things to change rapidly.

Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United have been in contact with OGC Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo’s camp, with the defender always appreciated by the Red Devils.

The transfer guru has also told GMS that Bayern Munich and France defender Benjamin Pavard wants to leave the Bundesliga for Old Trafford, though Inter are now pursuing the 27-year-old.

Meanwhile, The Guardian claims that Manchester United approached Everton over the services of midfielder Amadou Onana this week, who will cost at least £50m this summer.