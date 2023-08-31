Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat has hope that a move to Old Trafford could be finalised, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an update on where the club could go if they don’t secure the Fiorentina midfielder’s signature.

Erik ten Hag hopes to bolster his midfield options before tomorrow’s transfer window deadline.

Man Utd transfer news – Sofyan Amrabat

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are preparing a formal offer for Amrabat, with the midfielder having always been a top target. On Wednesday evening, reports claimed that the Red Devils had a close to £2m loan offer for the 27-year-old turned down by the Serie A outfit. However, Romano has revealed that no bid was placed, with informal talks taking place this week. The Italian journalist claims that Fiorentina could be tempted by a loan offer, with an obligation to buy based on conditions.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Amrabat?

Jones claims that Man Utd could be looking at a “cheap pick-up or easy loan” in the vein of Marcel Sabitzer and Wout Weghorst if they can’t secure the signing of Amrabat this summer.

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s been a long and lonely summer for Amrabat waiting for the move he wanted, and as United now put together a good offer for him, there is hope that he will soon be back to playing football. He took advice to stand up for what he wanted, and that was a move to United. It hasn’t been smooth, but it might be worth it as they attempt to seal this one. The bidding process will be key today - is this a club willing to make a good enough bid? They need to show proper intent, and I’m told there is hope from the player's end.

“In terms of the loan reports, I couldn’t decide if the Amrabat £2m offer was embarrassing or insulting or both, but the small sums involved around that did help explain why I have been told to look out for surprise names emerging in the last couple of days. Clearly, that had been implied in some way during contacts - even if not formally with Fiorentina. At that sort of money, you need to be open to pretty much anything. Ultimately, if they didn’t seal an Amrabat deal, I do think we would be looking at the idea of a cheap pick-up or easy loan. We’d be back in that position where they look for a Sabitzer or Weghorst.”

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Man Utd this summer?

It could be a busy remaining few days of the transfer window as ten Hag aims to bolster his squad before Friday’s deadline. TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United could look to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg but suggests a deal is unlikely.

Meanwhile, Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that United winger Jadon Sancho could be the surprise of deadline day if he leaves Old Trafford on Friday. The Red Devils travel to Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, where ten Hag hopes several new signings could be involved in the matchday squad.