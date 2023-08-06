Manchester United will be “optimistic” they can sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat at Old Trafford, following a key update provided by journalist Ben Jacobs to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag has already improved his Red Devils squad following last season’s third-place Premier League finish and Carabao Cup triumph.

Man Utd transfer news – Sofyan Amrabat

It’s been a busy transfer window for Manchester United this summer, having made several incomings since this summer.

Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount has arrived at Old Trafford in a deal worth £60m, having refused to pen a contract extension in the final 12 months of his deal at Stamford Bridge.

Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana then signed for £47.2m, with the Red Devils replacing long-term stopper David de Gea, whose time at United concluded at the expiry of his contract this summer.

And Atalanta and Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund has now for Man Utd in a deal which could eventually reach £72m.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT has claimed (via the Daily Mirror) that Amrabat has rejected a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia this summer to keep his hopes of joining Manchester United alive.

The 26-year-old, once dubbed a “monster” by journalist Carlo Garganese, is valued at around £30m, having flourished in midfield during Morocco’s stunning run to the World Cup semi-finals last year.

However, the same outlet claims United will need to sell players to afford Amrabat as they aim to stay within the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Man Utd are “really hot” on a deal to sign Amrabat this summer.

And Jacobs claims that the player has had his head turned by a potential move to United, hinting the Red Devils have a good chance at securing his signature.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd and Amrabat?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Amrabat has had plenty of options throughout the window. There is a desire from Saudi Arabia, as there is with lots of players available in the market, but it's not his preference.

“And obviously, we've heard of interest from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid throughout the transfer window in the player. But at this stage, nothing is decided.

“But what's clear is if Manchester United move, they stand a very realistic chance because the player has certainly had his head turned by the interest to date.

“And now we have to wait and see what happens with Fred and Donny van de Beek and then see whether from there Manchester United choose to move.

“If they do, they will be optimistic that they can strike a deal with Fiorentina and the player.”

What next for Man Utd this summer?

Amrabat’s signing is not the last piece of business we could see Manchester United partake in this summer.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag is keen to keep hold of backup goalkeeper Tom Heaton, despite Premier League interest in the experienced stopper’s services.

The same journalist also told GMS that the Dutchman is keen to keep hold of centre-back Harry Maguire, despite stripping the 30-year-old of the captaincy earlier in the window.

But Crook has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that now is the time for United to sell midfielder Fred and goalkeeper Dean Henderson if they want to free up funds to secure the eventual signing of Amrabat at Old Trafford this summer.