Manchester United could be set to add to their ranks with the signing of one of EURO 2024's stars, according to reports - with Switzerland and Bologna winger Dan Ndoye reported to be on their wishlist ahead of a summer move.

The Red Devils endured a disappointing campaign last time out, recording their lowest-ever Premier League finish, crashing out of the Champions League at group stage level and, coupled with an early exit from the Carabao Cup it seemed as though Erik ten Hag would be on his way out of Old Trafford. However, an FA Cup final win over Manchester City saved his position and as such, he will get another chance to take the club forwards - with Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that he will look to add Ndoye to his ranks in the summer.

Man Utd Are Interested in Bologna Winger Dan Ndoye

The Swiss star has reportedly fielded an enquiry from United

The report by Di Marzio suggests that United have requested information on Bologna star Ndoye, who has played for Lausanne and Nice before - both of whom fall under INEOS' ownership.

United have had their eyes on the Swiss star, who helped the Italian outfit qualify for the Champions League last season - and at the age of just 23, he's already racked up over 200 first-team appearances in all competitions, which is superb experience for someone of his age.

Dan Ndoye's Serie A statistics - Bologna squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 =4th Shots Per Game 1.3 4th Key Passes Per Game 0.7 =5th Dribbles Per Game 1.1 3rd Match rating 6.55 13th

In recent hours, United are thought to have sounded out the waters for Ndoye, who scored against Germany in the final group A game of EURO 2024 on Sunday. Immediately after the game, United requested figures from Bologna regarding how much it would cost them to secure his services, especially with INEOS knowing him well over two spells with two of their clubs. He's not the only player the Red Devils appear to be targeting from the Serie A side, with Joshua Zirkzee another option for United, with a deal reportedly advancing.

The report further states that there are other clubs interested in him; namely Italian champions Inter Milan, who reportedly will follow up on a bid for the Swiss star if their current right wing-back Denzel Dumfries departs in the summer. But United are keeping an eye on the situation and it will certainly be a move to watch in the summer.

Ndoye's Youth and Potential Could be Huge for United

Ndoye isn't a big name and that could be favourable to the Red Devils

Ndoye has already had a strong career in terms of appearances at first-team level. Making his debut aged 18 for Lausanne, he swiftly moved onto Nice, but a lack of game time saw him move back to Switzerland to join Super League side Basel.

A strong first season was followed up by a permanent move, where Ndoye helped Basel reach the Europa Conference League semi-finals - falling short only to Fiorentina, robbing them of a place in the final.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ndoye scored against Germany at EURO 2024 - which was his first international goal in 14 caps.

His form in his home country saw him move to Bologna last term and being one of their key performances in a campaign which saw them finish fifth - and subsequently qualify for the Champions League - he is thought to be a key commodity for the side based in Emilia-Romagna.

Whether United could fit him into the right-wing slot remains to be seen but a lack of goals in general - with a ratio of just under nine games per goal so far in his career - means that he would be more suited to an attacking right-back role, where he could come in should Aaron Wan-Bissaka depart United over the summer.

