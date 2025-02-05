Luke Shaw's return to Manchester United action was thought to be a while away, according to reports on Wednesday morning - but an update from the Telegraph has offered a different viewpoint, with Shaw set to return to training on Monday after their game in the FA Cup this weekend.

Shaw has been out of action for quite some time since the start of last season, only featuring in 12 Premier League games last term - and this campaign has been no better, with just three outings in all competitions for the first-team. That could be quashed soon though, with reports stating that he will return in the coming days as opposed to the start of March.

Report: Luke Shaw Set for Man Utd Return 'on Monday'

The full-back has rarely featured for the club this season

The report by Mike McGrath of The Telegraph states that Shaw will be back in training on Monday - which goes against reports earlier on Wednesday that he would be out for the course of the next month.

According to the Telegraph, United have been cautious over the 29-year-old returning to action after two months away from action, but he will miss the FA Cup against Leicester City this weekend as the Red Devils manage his return to fitness.

However, Shaw will return to training on Monday after the club's return to Carrington after their cup clash, and although Patrick Dorgu has signed from Lecce as competition for the Englishman, his return will be highly heralded by Ruben Amorim, as the Red Devils aim to hoist themselves back into the top half of the Premier League.

Shaw has only featured in three games this season, and with Tyrell Malacia having gone out on a loan deal to PSV Eindhoven, Shaw's return will be needed - and it will also mean that Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot will be able to fulfil their duties on the right-flank with both having featured on their opposite flank at times this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luke Shaw has 34 England caps, scoring three goals.

Shaw has featured 278 times for United since he joined from Southampton almost 11 years ago, but his time has been dogged by injuries and the question over how long he can remain fit will linger for the next few months.

