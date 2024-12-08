Dan Ashworth has reportedly parted ways with Manchester United just five months into his role as the club's sporting director, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein. The Englishman joined the Red Devils after leaving Newcastle United after intense negotiations between the two clubs over the move.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, United's co-owner, is said to have played a 'pivotal' role in the decision over Ashworth's departure. The hierarchy feels the transition since his arrival just months ago has not been as smooth as expected. A meeting was held with chief executive Omar Berrada after Ruben Amorim's side suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford (December 7).

Manchester United are believed to have prompted the separation, although they claim it has been mutually agreed. Ashworth had overseen the club's recruitment, football performance and operations, working with Jason Wilcox, who arrived as technical director from Southampton.

Ratcliffe had said this week that 'difficult decisions' would need to be made to get United back to competing at the top of English football. The Red Devils spent £176 million in the summer on signings such as Manuel Ugarte and Matthijs de Ligt. They sit 13th in the Premier League table and have endured their worst start to a league campaign in history.

Ashworth's appointment came amid controversy after he left Newcastle unceremoniously to take up the sporting director's role at Old Trafford. The Tyneside outfit placed him on gardening leave after he made clear he wanted the move. The former Brighton chief was prepared to take his former employers to arbitration amid the two clubs failing to agree terms.

INEOS felt he was the ideal man to lead the club's off-the-field footballing operations, given his work at St James' Park propelling the Magpies into the top four. Ratcliffe said Ashworth would be a 'very good addition' and that he'd want to take on 'the biggest challenge at the biggest club in the world'.

The question will now be who replaces Ashworth at the helm of United's recruitment and football operations. Amorim worked closely with Hugo Viana at Sporting Lisbon, but the Portuguese director has already agreed to succeed Txiki Begiristain at rivals Manchester City next summer. Arsenal are also looking for a new director, with Edu Gasper opting to take on a new role at Nottingham Forest.