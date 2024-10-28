Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was sacked on Monday morning after a slow start to the Premier League season saw the Dutchman finally given the boot after just over two years in the Old Trafford dugout. But GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that whilst Ten Hag was sacked because of United's run of form, there were other issues - including his treatment of youngster Amad Diallo, with the winger given minimal chances to impress.

Ten Hag's side lost 2-1 to West Ham United on Sunday to provide the final straw, with the club sitting 14th in the table and having taken just 11 points from nine games - a total that would obliterate United's worst-ever tally of 58 in the Premier League era, taken in the 2021/22 season. But despite the obvious on-field issues, sources have revealed that there were various off-field problems that arose, with the treatment of Diallo being one of many.

Sources: Ten Hag Favouritism 'Didn't Go Down Well' With Man Utd Stars

The Red Devils' playing squad weren't happy at one star being excluded

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that United players felt that Ten Hag played his favourites more than others - and it contributed to dressing room gripes at Carrington.

Amad Diallo's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 374 2nd Goals 1 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.9 =1st Shots Per Game 1.1 5th Dribbles Per Game 0.4 =10th Match rating 6.79 5th

One such example is Antony. The former Ajax star played under Ten Hag at the Johan Cruyff Arena, and having brought him to Old Trafford for £85million, an average first season has now been followed up with just a spate of substitute appearances for the Red Devils this season. An extremely concerning campaign last season in which he scored just three goals in 38 games in all competitions was poor - but Ten Hag persisted with the Brazilian despite his shambolic outings.

As a result, Diallo suffered a lack of game time in a red shirt, and that didn't go down well with many figures in the dressing room, who believed that the Ivorian was deserving of game time over the Sao Paulo-born trickster.

Sources have also revealed that, away from the favouritism dilemma, several players felt his departure was inevitable heading into the international break at the start of the month. He never entirely lost the dressing room, though some felt that the club's 'outreach' to other managers such as Thomas Tuchel in the summer undermined Ten Hag, which marked the beginning of the end for the Dutchman despite chiefs stating that it was merely succession planning.

Omar Berrada and Dan Ashworth are set to lead the search for his replacement, with poor results being the key reason for his sacking - and Berrada is seen as the 'best in his class', with Ten Hag incapable of changing the club's culture, which led to negative results.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony only has eight more goals and two more assists than Amad Diallo for United - despite playing 54 more games.

However, a further lack of authority at Carrington and the inability to build upon the FA Cup win last season means that there are a multitude of reasons as to why Ten Hag has been let go.

The Ivorian has shown in glimpses that he can produce the goods

Diallo has made a decent case to start at United. Joining the club in January 2021 after a £37million deal was agreed with Italian side Atalanta, Diallo was only sparingly used in the rest of the campaign - scoring once against AC Milan in the Europa League, which helped United reach the final that season.

However, it was a loan spell at Sunderland that really got the Ivorian firing with 14 goals in 39 Championship games, and that saw him ready for the Premier League. A knee injury halted that, but a strong end to last season saw him bag a famous winner against Liverpool alongside a strike against Newcastle United to all but secure European football.

With Antony's form faltering and Diallo having impressed in just his four starts in the Premier League, it did seem bizarre for the Brazilian to be preferred in spells - but now United's new manager will be able to sculpt out his own favoured side, which could include Diallo.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 28-10-24.