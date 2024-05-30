Highlights YouTuber IShowSpeed attended Manchester United's after-party following their FA Cup triumph against Man City.

Man Utd staff are unhappy with cost-cutting measures implemented by Sir Jim Ratcliffe post-FA Cup win.

Speed's attendance at the FA Cup final was questioned, as he isn't a season ticket holder and doesn't attend many games.

YouTuber IShowSpeed was a prominent figure in Manchester United's post-match celebrations following the club's FA Cup final success against Manchester City. The popular internet figure was seen partying with the players on the same evening after attending the match at Wembley Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Arsenal (14) have won the FA Cup more times than Manchester United (13).

The Red Devils secured an unlikely 2-1 triumph to lift the historic domestic trophy through goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo. The youngsters put in brilliant displays as they ended an otherwise disappointing campaign on a high. United had finished the Premier League season in 8th place, and Erik ten Hag's future still appears to hang in the balance.

There has been some backlash in the football club's direction after images and videos emerged of the streamer - known as 'Speed' - taking part in the after-party with players and coaches. But just how did he get into the event?

How Speed Got Into After-Party

He was invited by a United star

It was revealed by the Daily Mail that Speed - whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr. - was Garnacho's guest at the event, which was held at the Marriott Hotel in Mayfair. To be invited by one of the cup final goalscorers is no doubt a big moment for any fan of the club, but many are said to be unhappy with his attendance.

Clips emerged online of Speed clashing with another Man United fan during the match and further videos later surfaced of him enjoying the celebrations with Garnacho and the other players. View the footage below of the YouTube star with the Red Devils star:

It's currently unknown how he managed to get hold of a ticket for the showpiece game at Wembley Stadium, as Speed isn't a season ticket holder, and he hasn't attended many games in the past. Tickets in the Man United end were balloted and exclusively sold to those who purchased at least five cup games in the previous year. Due to his large online following, sponsors and brands have been able to grant Speed tickets in the past.

Why Man Utd Staff Were Unhappy

There's been a lot of change at Old Trafford

'Angry' staff at Old Trafford have grown disillusioned for a number of reasons in recent times. Previously, they would be involved in the post-match celebrations but Sir Jim Ratcliffe cancelled this for after the FA Cup final. On top of losing their after-party privileges, they were also given just one ticket each for the match and told to pay £20 for the bus journey to London. No free food was offered, either.

Ratcliffe's cost-cutting measures don't appear too popular among members of staff at the club, as an email was circulated shortly after the cup triumph that redundancy should be accepted by those unwilling to start working from the club offices rather than remotely. Staff were told to return to the office by June 1 or 'seek alternative employment' and over 1,000 people could leave as a result.