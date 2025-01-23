Chelsea are preparing to make their opening move to sign Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The Red Devils have made it clear this month that they are open to deals for any of their players as INEOS look to raise funds to avoid any PSR issues, while also needing to reinforce the squad for new manager Ruben Amorim during the transfer window.

Garnacho has now emerged as one of the frontrunners to leave Old Trafford before the February 3rd deadline with Napoli and Chelsea showing interest, and INEOS open to a deal as any sale would go down as pure profit on their accounts.

Sources: Chelsea Set to Make Garnacho Bid

Man Utd demanding £59m

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Chelsea are planning to begin club-to-club talks with Man Utd very soon over a deal.

It's also believed that the Argentina international is "keen" on a move to Stamford Bridge, having seen a move to Serie A outfit Napoli fail to materialise due to the gap in valuation between the two clubs.

Antonio Conte's side have had two bids rejected for the 20-year-old this month and have now turned their attentions to Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi instead.

As of Thursday afternoon no formal bid had been launched for Garnacho, but it's believed that will come sooner rather than later and the chances of a deal remain in the balance.

Garnacho has featured regularly for United this season, and has started two of the last three games under Amorim as the team beat Arsenal in the FA Cup and Southampton in the Premier League. He was a substitute for the defeat to Brighton.

Garnacho is also expected to be in the squad for Man Utd's Europa League clash with Rangers later on Thursday night at Old Trafford, but his long-term future is now far from certain with the Blues ready to make their move.

