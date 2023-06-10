Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho is already a "£50m footballer", claims journalist Dean Jones.The winger is still just 18 years of age but has impressed when given an opportunity.

Man United news — Alejandro Garnacho

Garnacho was recently compared to United legend Ryan Giggs by former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino."The one great thing about being younger is being quite naive and fearless. Being fearless is really important thing to have at Manchester United," Cascarino said on talkSPORT when discussing the Argentina youth international after his side's FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City. "Ryan Giggs was fearless as a 17-year-old."Garnacho wasn't able to turn the game around after coming on, with Erik ten Hag's side going on to lose 2-1 at Wembley.It was a disappointing day, but overall, the attacker and the rest of his team-mates still had a good season after finishing third in the Premier League and winning the Carabao Cup.

What has Dean Jones said about Alejandro Garnacho and Man United?

While United aren't looking to sell Garnacho, Jones thinks he's already worth £50m.Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "Man United don't really care what his value is right now because they've got no intention of cashing in on him, but you're already looking at a £50m footballer and he's barely made his impact."

How did Alejandro Garnacho perform this season?

Again, Garnacho can be pleased with how this campaign went. In total, he made 34 appearances for United's senior side (via Transfermarkt), which is a lot of games for an 18-year-old playing at a huge club.He was also able to make an impact with his directness and was constantly getting into the opponent's box.As per FBref, Garnacho has ranked in the 95th percentile for progressive carries and the 99th for touches in the penalty area among attacking midfielders and wingers over the last year.If he can start to add goals to his game, then United could have a really top wide man on their hands. And given that he's still just a teenager, the Red Devils star has time to improve in that area.Collectively, the aim for Garnacho and United next season has to be to challenge for the Premier League title. Given the strength of their rivals City, though, going all the way and winning it may not be possible just yet. But they certainly look to be on the right path under Ten Hag.