Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee has been axed from the Netherlands squad ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash with Hungary on Sunday night, according to Voetbal International.

The Red Devils striker has had a horror first campaign at Old Trafford so far since his £36.5m move from Bologna, netting just once in 17 appearances in all competitions.

His profile has seen him still earn call-ups to Ronald Koeman's national squad, competing for a starting place with Ajax star Brian Brobbey as the number nine. But ahead of Sunday's Nations League game, Zirkzee has been axed from the matchday squad entirely ahead of the game, with Koeman opting for other attacking options instead.

Zirkzee Axed by Koeman

Left out due to UEFA restrictions

UEFA rules state that a match-day squad can only contain 23 players. but the Netherlands named a 25-man squad for the current break with Koeman choosing to take a look at a number of players.

The manager confirmed in a press conference on Friday that he would cut two players from the squad for the game, but didn't want to name them immediately to be respectful. But the UEFA list has now emerged and Zirkzee is not listed as an option, while Bournemouth star Justin Kluivert also misses out.

Another former Man Utd star has been included in the attacking options for the game, with Wout Weghorst named alongside Brobbey, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen and Cody Gakpo.

It comes as a crushing blow for the 23-year-old forward, who will have been looking to find some form on international duty to return to Carrington and impress new manager Ruben Amorim ahead of the Premier League clash with Ipswich next weekend. GMS sources have revealed Amorim is considering using Marcus Rashford as a number nine, so Zirkzee already has a steep mountain to climb.

Zirkzee scored on his Premier League debut against Fulham but has failed to find the net since, and has started just two of the last seven games for the Red Devils.

There has been some suggestions that Man Utd could look to cut their losses on the forward as early as the January transfer window amid interest from Serie A giants Juventus, while reports have emerged that Amorim could look to offer the former Bayern Munich star to Sporting as a makeweight in a bid to bring Viktor Gyokeres to the Premier League.