Marcus Rashford was subjected to boos from Manchester United fans when he was substituted against Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League last night, according to the Manchester Evening News.

United scraped past the Czech side courtesy of a brace from Rasmus Hojlund, after having fallen behind to a strike from Matej Vydra. The result saw the Red Devils climb into the competition's top eight for the first team this season, and they now sit just four points behind leaders Lazio.

Rashford, who produced a meek display and received a booking on the stroke of half-time, was hooked in the 56th minute, and replaced by match-winner Hojlund. Lumbering off the pitch, the travelling United faithful vented their frustrations over the academy product, jeering the player, in what has been described as a 'toxic' away end.

Rashford Booed by United Fans

The forward was poor in the game

With the game in Plzen poised at 1-0 to the home side, Ruben Amorim opted to make an early swap to attempt to change the course of the match. Rashford was sacrificed for the in-form Hojlund, who went on to score twice and secure United all three points.

The significance of the substitution wasn't just represented in the fact that it saw the match-winner introduced, but it also potentially sparked a turning point in the relationship between Rashford and the United fans. The Manchester Evening News report that those inside the stadium in the Czech Republic booed the Englishman as he trudged off the pitch.

While the wide forward's performance has sparked criticism and calls for him not to start against Manchester City on Sunday, his own supporters turning on him is certainly a shock. Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, one season-ticket holder in attendance last night said:

"I've not been in an away end since Midtjylland that was so toxic."

This symbolic moment could spell the beginning of the end for Rashford at United, with Amorim potentially reticent to use a player with such little public support. Jamie Carragher has claimed that the north-west outfit should sell the 27-year-old, with this outcome appearing increasingly likely, as GMS sources revealed earlier this week that Rashford himself is contemplating leaving, with Barcelona interested.

Rashford's Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 15 Goals 4 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 1.47 Expected Goals Per 90 0.16

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 13/12/2024