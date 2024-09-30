Manchester United star Manuel Ugarte has been branded ‘way off pace’ in the 3-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur by journalist Oliver Holt, who suggested the Uruguayan had a worrying performance on Sunday afternoon.

A summer arrival at Old Trafford, Ugarte struggled on his first full start in the Premier League, with football fans calling the Uruguayan a ‘hologram’ in Tottenham’s build-up to the first goal, when Micky van de Ven blazed past him unchallenged before assisting Brennan Johnson’s effort from close range.

It was hardly the ideal introduction to the English top flight for Ugarte, who started next to Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes in what looked like a perfect Erik ten Hag midfield setup for a crucial Premier League encounter.

However, Spurs pressed Man United’s midfield relentlessly, and Ugarte looked overwhelmed in the first half. His task became even more difficult after Fernandes was shown a straight red for a challenge on James Maddison, and Mainoo left the field soon after, having picked up an injury.

The Uruguayan was eventually substituted after 73 minutes, with Christian Eriksen brought on for the final 20 minutes of play.

Ugarte ‘Worrying’ in Spurs Defeat

‘Looked way, way off pace’

Holt, writing on X, labelled Ugarte’s performance against Spurs as ‘worrying’ and pointed to Man United’s recent recruitment of players from Europe’s top clubs:

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain were involved in lengthy talks for Ugarte’s arrival in the summer transfer window, as the Ligue 1 giants held out for their asking price and struck a deal in the region of £50m for the Uruguayan.

The 23-year-old became the final Old Trafford arrival of a busy transfer window, which saw the Red Devils spend close to £200m on five new signings, including Ugarte, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee, and Noussair Mazraoui.

Ugarte signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford following his arrival from PSG, with an option for an additional season.

Manuel Ugarte's PSG Stats (2023-24 Ligue 1) Games 25 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.65 Tackles per 90 4.57 Interceptions per 90 1.86

Man United and Solskjaer Latest

Red Devils stance on reappointment emerges

Manchester United are not currently considering reappointing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite the Old Trafford icon revealing he would be interested in taking charge again, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Speaking at the Oslo Business Forum, Solskjaer admitted that he would agree to return to Man United 'any day of the week', almost three years after the club parted ways with him in November 2021. He has been out of work since but revealed that he 'still has the desire' to coach at the highest level.

However, GMS sources have been informed that Solskjaer is not on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s radar as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag and will not be handed an Old Trafford return.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-09-24.