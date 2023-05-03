Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is going to have to make a decision on Harry Maguire's future soon, says transfer insider Dean Jones.

The central defender hasn't been an important player under the Dutchman and Jones thinks the writing is now on the wall for him at Old Trafford.

Man United transfer news — Harry Maguire

The Daily Mail recently reported that Maguire fears he could have to leave United in the summer.

As per Transfermarkt, the 30-year-old has made just seven starts in the Premier League this season.

Despite Raphaël Varane and Lisandro Martínez not being available for United's 1-0 win against Aston Villa last Sunday, Maguire was still named on the bench, with Ten Hag opting to start left-back Luke Shaw in central defence instead.

Maguire joined United from Leicester City in an £80m deal, a record for a defender (via BBC Sport). The Englishman is earning £200,000 a week at Old Trafford, according to Salary Sport.

What has Dean Jones said about Harry Maguire's Man United future?

Jones thinks Maguire's time at United could be coming to an end, with Ten Hag now needing to be ruthless.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It does start to look now like the writing's on the wall for him at Man United. I think it's a difficult situation when you've got a club captain that doesn't quite fit with what you're planning in terms of progress. But after one season now with Erik ten Hag, who's trying to progress this team, he's going to have to start making some ruthless decisions.

"I think he's done the right thing to give Maguire time and some opportunities, but ultimately if he can't play in the style that's going to be needed and can't be trusted wholly, then Ten Hag's going to have to make a decision."

Will Man United be able to sell Harry Maguire this summer?

The Daily Express' Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT last month that the Red Devils are probably going to want half the money they paid for the England international back.

However, the journalist can't see any club wanting to pay £40m for Maguire, so it looks like United could struggle to sell him.

Maguire remaining at Old Trafford wouldn't be terrible news, though. He's an experienced defender who's very dominant in air. According to WhoScored, last season, the former Leicester man won 2.5 aerial duels per league game, the joint-highest average in his squad.

As a back-up player, covering for Varane and Martínez, he isn't the worst option.