Manchester United defender Raphaël Varane could retire at Old Trafford, believes journalist Dean Jones.

The 29-year-old recently revealed that the Red Devils could be his last club, and Jones thinks there's certainly a good chance of him hanging up his boots at the Manchester outfit.

Man United news — Raphaël Varane

Varane retired from international football last month, and it seems he's already thinking about how his club career is going to end.

"I will finish my career either in Madrid, or in Manchester, or in Lens," the Frenchman told GQ. "I will not move to another club [other than Real Madrid or RC Lens].

"But Madrid seems complicated to me. Players don't usually go back there. The most likely outcome today is that I will finish [my career] in either Manchester or Lens."

Varane joined United from Real Madrid in a deal worth up to £42m in 2021, as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Dean Jones said about Raphaël Varane?

Jones can definitely imagine Varane retiring at Old Trafford.

Following the ex-France international's comments, the transfer insider said to GIVEMESPORT: "I think there probably is a chance. It's not something I've really thought about before now, but I think if you look at Raphaël Varane's career and consider how many games and years he's got in those legs, this probably is his last club, certainly his last big club."

How successful has Raphaël Varane been in his career?

To say very would probably be an understatement. One reason why he was able to retire from international football at just 29 years of age is because he's already won the World Cup.

Adding a European Championship to his trophy cabinet would've been great, but Varane will still be satisfied with what he accomplished with the France national team after claiming football's ultimate prize.

At club level, Varane also has a trophy cabinet he can be proud of. During his time at Real Madrid, the centre-back won the Champions League on four occasions and the Spanish league title on three.

He's now claimed his first piece of silverware as a United player following his side's triumph in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle last month.

And with Erik ten Hag's men still in the Europa League and FA Cup, Varane has the chance to add to that before the season ends. Whenever and wherever he retires, he'll be able to look back at what's been an incredible career.