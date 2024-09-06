Christian Eriksen remains one of Denmark's best stars despite a proper run of games for Manchester United recently - but his second-half substitution, despite Denmark boasting an extra man over Switzerland has caused confusion throughout his home nation - with one newspaper stating that he could 'see things no one else could see'.

Eriksen started for Denmark against the central European side in a huge Nations League clash that sees both teams line up against Spain and Serbia in Group A4, and with another huge game at home to Serbia on Sunday, the Scandinavian nation will be hoping to gain a march on their competition with two wins from two games. But Eriksen's substitution was bizarre with Denmark clearly in need of creativity and, by playing for one of the world's biggest clubs in United, the media have had their say.

Eriksen 'Could See Things No One Else Could'

Creativity was needed but Eriksen's manager interestingly hooked him

A report by Raymund Nelausen of Danish outlet Ekstrabladet states that Eriksen's 62nd minute exit in place of Brentford star Mikkel Damsgaard was 'surprising and unexpected', especially after Switzerland had been reduced to 10 men with Nico Elvedi being given his marching orders following a VAR overturn for a foul on Kasper Dolberg.

Creativity would have been paramount to Denmark's victory, and Eriksen - who Esktrabladet labelled as their most creative player - was replaced. Manager Lars Knudsen stated that Eriksen was removed as the Scandinavian country wanted to be able to use him in Sunday's clash against Serbia, but also due to the fact that Eriksen has not been used too much for United this season, with only a fleeting appearance vs Liverpool to show for it.

Christian Eriksen's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 =12th Assists 2 =4th Key Passes Per Game 1.2 3rd Shots Per Game 0.6 12th Long Balls Per Game 1.5 7th Match rating 6.36 21st

Eriksen wasn't happy, stating that he would 'like to play something more', but there will be scope for him to impress in a potential 136th cap for his country against Serbia on Sunday evening. And, in a separate report by Danish outlet BT, Eriksen was given a rating of four stars from a possible six. They acknowledged that Eriksen not featuring aplenty for the Red Devils this season was apparent, but it was equally as evident that Eriksen has a quality level that ensures he starts regardless of minutes totted up in the Premier League.

Whilst there was rustiness to his play, Eriksen was quoted as having 'seen things no one else saw' - effectively making his substitution even more bizarre.

Eriksen Still Has Plenty Left in The Tank

The midfielder is still only 32 and has a lot of time left on the big stage

It will be tough for Eriksen to garner game time at United, such is the array of talent currently on the books at Old Trafford - and given that he was reportedly told to find a new club, that could become even trickier.

In terms of players who can offer creativity from the centre of the park, he will be contesting against the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount - though the midfielder is currently injured - alongside the more defensive options of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Christian Eriksen is Denmark's record appearance holder with 135 caps - scoring 42 goals and registering 31 assists in that time.

Eriksen, alongside Fernandes, brings a wealth of creative experience that not many have in the Premier League, and Erik ten Hag could trust the Denmark star to drag his side to victory in some of the lower-key games this season - notably in the Europa League and domestic cup competitions, alongside filling in during the top-flight's demanding schedule with others being on the injury table.

Eriksen is Denmark's record appearance holder, having overtaken former teammate Simon Kjaer and legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel in recent times, and he will be hoping that he has more than a few games in him just yet given that he is just 32 years of age.

