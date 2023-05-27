Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is expected to sign a new contract with the English giants soon after the season concludes, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

United’s number one has come under the knife for his blundering mistakes of late, but the club will still look to extend his stay in Manchester following the end of this term.

Manchester United news – David de Gea

As reported by BBC Sport, the Spaniard joined from Atletico Madrid 12 years ago for a fee of approximately £19m.

De Gea is a player among the United ranks that has divided opinion for many years, but most are in agreement it is time for him to move on.

The goalkeeper, who earns £375,000 per week, is out of contract in June and Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that United may sign another goalkeeper to rival the 32-year-old for his place.

At the back end of March, The Athletic reported that the shot-stopper turned down United’s first proposal of a contract extension but were – at the time – expected to negotiate towards a positive conclusion for all parties involved.

What did Alex Crook say about David de Gea’s contract talks?

Crook believes that United will offer de Gea an extended contract on the agreement that his wage takes a cut.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “With de Gea, I expect that to be confirmed pretty soon after the end of the season. I think he’ll agree to a longer contract on a reduced salary rather than the year option on big money being taken up. I think he’ll still be United’s number one next season.”

Should Manchester United give David de Gea a new contract?

Amazingly, in a season where de Gea has gained the most criticism, he has been awarded this season’s Golden Glove winner for only the second time in his career, with his first win coming in the 2017/18 season.

Though, his latest award pick-up can be mainly attributed to their signings of Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro and a resurgence from the likes Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane.

Fans part of the Old Trafford faithful are most concerned about how much the 45-cap Spain international is lining his pockets with each month despite not being the best goalkeeper in the division. The knock-on effect this has on the club’s finances and negotiations cannot be overlooked.

And while de Gea remains a comfortable shot-stopper, his downfall as a top-tier goalkeeper is his inability to meet the demands of a number one in the modern game, which is to be productive with the ball at their feet.

An extended year on his contract is probably the wisest decision with the market for young, elite-level goalkeepers scarce.

However, it would also be wise for United to begin planning for his replacement given he is on the wrong side of 30 and unfortunately past the peak of his powers.