Manchester United are expecting goalkeeper Altay Bayindir to leave the club within the next two transfer windows, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils reportedly believe Bayindir is ‘simply too good’ to be a second-choice option to Andre Onana, as he currently has ‘no prospects’ of regular playing time.

According to Plettenberg, United are satisfied with Bayindir but are monitoring the goalkeeper market amid concerns about the Turkish international’s potential departure in 2025.

Ruben Amorim’s side are said to be considering options for a new third-choice goalkeeper – or potentially two new shot-stoppers – as they anticipate Bayindir’s exit.

The Red Devils are also set to lose their third-choice goalkeeper, Tom Heaton, whose contract expires at the end of the season, along with Christian Eriksen, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans.

Bayindir, who joined United on a four-year deal from Turkish giants Fenerbahce in September 2023, has played only three times for the club, including twice in the EFL Cup this season.

The 'very fast' 26-year-old kept a clean sheet in United’s 7-0 third-round victory over Barnsley before conceding twice in their 5-2 win against Leicester City.

In his debut season at Old Trafford, the Turkish international made only one appearance, starting in the FA Cup fourth-round 4-2 win over Newport County in January.

Alongside a new goalkeeper, United are reportedly targeting a left-sided defender following yet another injury setback for Luke Shaw.

The English defender has made just three substitute appearances this season before suffering another injury, prompting United to identify potential replacements for the left flank.

According to reports, the Red Devils have shortlisted Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, and Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes as options.

Davies’ contract with Bayern expires in June 2025, while Mendes will have just 12 months remaining on his deal in France and has previously played under Amorim at Sporting Lisbon.

United remain unbeaten under Amorim through their first three games in all competitions and are facing Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-11-24.