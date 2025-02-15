Manchester United star Amad Diallo is reportedly set to miss the rest of the season after suffering an injury in training, Chris Weeler has revealed.

He will join Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, Toby Collyer, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw on the treatment table, as Ruben Amorim has his squad numbers drastically reduced ahead of the Premier League clash with Tottenham.

To replace the absentees, the Portuguese tactician has reportedly called up a number of Manchester United academy stars to his travelling squad to North London, according to Academy Scoop. Former Arsenal starlet Chido Obi-Martin has been included alongside Sekou Kone, Harry Amass, Jack Moorhouse and Elyh Harrison.

United Struck with Injury Crisis Ahead of Spurs Clash

Academy youngsters have been called up to the squad to cover

Manchester United are set to be without top-scorer Diallo on their trip to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, while 19-year-old midfield starlet Mainoo is also set to miss "a number of weeks".

Ugarte and Collyer are both expected to miss the fixture with Spurs too, meaning Amorim will be forced to turn to the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen to fill out the midfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Prior to the recent crisis, Manchester United were fairly fortunate with injuries, ranking 12th in the Premier League for the most days lost to injury.

The Red Devils' bench has already been short amid injury setbacks to the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Mason Mount, with the former expected to miss the rest of the season too, due to a devastating knee injury.

In the meantime, fans may be seeing the club's youth prospects make a foray into first-team football. The highly-touted Obi-Martin, who completed a switch from Arsenal last summer, is set to be included in the squad, as is Sekou Kone, who signed from Mali outfit Guidars FC in 2024 as well.

Three other youth prospects, Amass, Moorhouse and Harrison will also join the other Manchester United first-team players in North London.

