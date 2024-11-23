Real Madrid are considering making a move to re-sign Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, although the Brazilian isn't keen on a return to the Bernabeu, according to Trivela.

Casemiro has endured a torrid last 18 months at Old Trafford, but continues to play a prominent role in the Red Devils' team, starting seven Premier League games this season. His poor form has prompted Gary Neville to claim that the veteran midfielder is one of the two worst signings in the north-west club's history, while new boss Ruben Amorim is said to be willing to sell the player at a £40 million loss in January.

Real Madrid could present Casemiro, described as 'world-class', with an escape route, with the Spanish giants eager to bolster their midfield at a time when injuries have ravaged Carlo Ancelotti's side. However, Trivela reveal that the 32-year-old is focused on being a part of the next iteration of United, and is optimistic about the club's future under Amorim, so would likely turn down a return to the Spanish capital.

Joining United from Real Madrid for £70 million in 2022, Casemiro's spell in Manchester has been largely underwhelming. A relatively promising debut campaign has been followed by a year-and-a-half of sharp decline, and now his place within the Premier League club's ensemble is at threat.

New boss Amorim is understood to view Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo as his first choice midfield duo, and thus Casemiro could be surplus to requirements. However, Trivela suggest that the ex-Real Madrid man has no intention of leaving the north-west in January, and that he's excited about the club's prospects under their new head coach.

The Brazilian outlet indicate that Real Madrid want to reunite with Casemiro and bring him 'home', as they view him as the perfect player to aid the developments of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni. Los Blancos also want to re-sign the defensive midfielder due to the injuries to Eder Militao and Tchouameni, as he's capable of being deployed at centre-back as well as in front of the back four.

Casemiro believes his cycle at the Bernabeu has come to an end, and isn't keen on renewing it.

Casemiro's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 1 Assists 2 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 4.59 Progressive Passes Per 90 5.09 Key Passes Per 90 0.73

