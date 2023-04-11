Manchester United forward Anthony Martial could save Erik ten Hag "a lot of money" if he stays fit, according to journalist Dean Jones.

However, Jones thinks his injury problems and inconsistency mean he'll never be the main man at Old Trafford.

Man United transfer news — Anthony Martial

Time could actually be running out for Martial to become the leading number nine at United.

That's because a report from Calciomercatoweb claims that the Red Devils are thinking about mutually terminating the 27-year-old's contract this summer amid interest from Juventus.

Martial's current deal is worth £250,000 a week and expires in 2024, according to Salary Sport.

The Frenchman joined United from AS Monaco in an initial £36m deal back in 2015, as reported by BBC Sport. It made him the most expensive teenager in football at the time.

United have been linked with moves for both Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen with the Manchester Evening News reporting that either target would cost Ten Hag north of £100m.

What has Dean Jones said about Anthony Martial and Man United?

Jones thinks Martial could save United millions if he could just stay fit.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I don't think Martial is going to be able to show that he can be the main man for United through the middle. I think we've all seen the inconsistencies. I mean, the problem with him is he just can't stay fit. If he could, then there's the potential that he could save them a lot of money."

Will Anthony Martial be able to save Man United millions this summer?

It seems unlikely. If Martial had a better injury record, then perhaps.

The France international has shown that he's more than capable of finding the back of the net. For example, back in the 2019/20 season, he scored 23 goals in almost 50 appearances, with 17 of those coming in the Premier League (via Transfermarkt).

However, United fans haven't really seen that kind of form since, with Martial having missed a lot of games over these last few campaigns because of fitness problems.

Ultimately, then, you suspect that United will try to sign a new forward in the summer. They have brought Wout Weghorst in from Burnley, but that's only a loan deal and the Dutchman hasn't been too impressive in front of goal since arriving at Old Trafford.

It's a shame because Martial is obviously a player with a lot of ability and has proven that he can score goals in English football's top division. However, he just hasn't been available enough during his time at the Manchester club.