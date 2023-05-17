Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has a future at Old Trafford, believes Ryan Taylor of the Daily Express.

The 20-year-old has spent the season out on loan at Sunderland, but Taylor is confident that he can still make it at his parent club.

Man United news — Amad Diallo

United manager Erik ten Hag recently hinted that Diallo could be a part of his first-team squad next term.

"We loan such players to let them develop and make progress, to bring them back. That is the aim of a loan," the Dutchman said last week (via BBC Sport).

"We are really strong on them in the matter of the way we mentor them. We follow them and we have communication through all the season. Especially Darren Fletcher — he invests a lot in such processes and the aim is to bring them back as a better player and with better experience."

Diallo has impressed at the Stadium of Light this season, scoring in the first leg of Sunderland's Championship play-off semi-final against Luton Town.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Amad Diallo and Man United?

While Taylor thinks big-money signing Antony is a bit of a barrier to Diallo, he's confident that the Ivorian could still have a future at United.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It's a little bit unfortunate for Amad that United paid so much for Antony because there's almost a level of loyalty that they have to play him because otherwise it looks like a big mistake.

"If he doesn't play, everyone's going to be saying, 'Well, why did you pay that fee for Antony?' So it's difficult. Maybe another loan move would be the right thing to do, but I think Amad definitely has a future at United."

Will Amad Diallo be at Man United next season?

While Diallo probably deserves a chance under Ten Hag after his campaign in the Championship, you can easily imagine him going out on loan again in the summer.

As Taylor mentioned, United already have Antony, who cost the club a lot of money, and other quality attackers. There practically is pressure to play the Brazilian and for him to be a success.

It means another loan move for Diallo, who United paid an initial £19m for when they signed him from Atalanta, as reported by BBC Sport, may be best for the Ivory Coast international. But still just 20, there's no reason why he can't get opportunities in the future.