Manchester United defender Harry Maguire cannot allow one thing to happen at Old Trafford, says journalist Dean Jones.

The centre-back was recently stripped of the captaincy, which has left him feeling disappointed.

Maguire recently took to Twitter to announce that he is no longer United captain following a conversation with Erik ten Hag.

The 30-year-old admitted that he is "extremely disappointed" with the decision but will continue to give everything in a red shirt.

However, there is no guarantee that Maguire will actually be at Old Trafford beyond this summer, with Sky Sports claiming that he is now considering his options.

United are yet to announce who their new captain will be, but there is a good chance that it could be Bruno Fernandes, who stood in for Maguire last season when the Englishman was absent.

What has Dean Jones said about Harry Maguire and Man United?

Things could be about to get much worse for Maguire. United already had Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof as their central defensive options, and now Jonny Evans has rejoined the club on a short-term deal. It means Maguire could become fifth choice in that position, something Jones says he cannot let happen.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "Maguire, I think, is really disappointed with the fact that this [losing the captain's armband] has happened. He is a good professional and anyone that has been around Man United talks about him as a really strong personality and a good person.

"He can't sit there as fifth-choice centre-back. It just can't happen, so they've got to find a solution to this and decipher a way to get him to a new club."

Is anyone interested in Harry Maguire?

West Ham seem to be very keen on Maguire's signature, with The Guardian reporting that the Hammers have already made a loan offer for the England international, which has been rejected by United.

The Red Devils may prefer a permanent sale, but finding a buyer for Maguire could be difficult because of his wages. According to Salary Sport, he is earning £200,000 a week at Old Trafford.

One club who would be able to easily afford his salary is Chelsea, who are reportedly considering entering the race for the centre-half.

A report from The Sun claims that the west London outfit could join Newcastle United, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur in the queue for Maguire. Overall, though, you cannot think of too many teams who would be prepared to cover the Three Lions star's wages.

Still, with everything that has happened at Old Trafford and the position that he is currently in, Maguire probably needs to find a way out of the club this summer.

The former Leicester City man is not the only player who could be heading for the exit door. Jones has also informed GIVEMESPORT that Fred, Anthony Elanga and Donny van de Beek are all candidates to go as well.