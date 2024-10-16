Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen scored and provided an assist in Denmark’s 2-2 draw with Switzerland in the Nations League on Tuesday night, earning praise from local media for his standout performance.

Newspaper B.T. lauded the Red Devils' ace as one of the best footballers in Denmark’s history as he continues to enjoy his renaissance at both club and international levels this season.

Switzerland went ahead when Remo Freuler netted from close range in the first half, but their lead lasted just over a minute after Eriksen’s free-kick found Gustav Isaksen, who scored with a first-time shot.

The hosts took the lead again before the break after Breel Embolo was brought down in the penalty box by Patrick Dorgu, with Zeki Amdouni converting the spot kick to make it 2-1 to Switzerland.

Eriksen came to the rescue once more in the second half, finding himself in the right place at the right time to smash the ball into the back of the net in the 69th minute, securing a hard-fought point for the visitors on Tuesday night.

Christian Eriksen Shines in Denmark Draw

‘One of Denmark’s best in history’

Eriksen’s performance against Switzerland was hailed by the local media, who praised his decisiveness in the 2-2 draw:

“Dear Christian. You drive us crazy! We can sit and swear and complain about your imprecise set pieces and somewhat weak defensive qualities - and then you can make us forget EVERYTHING with the actions that have made you one of Denmark's best in history. “Enthralling presentation to Isaksen and then an ice-cold box for 2-2, where there was no twist in the roller. Talk about being decisive. But well, we get a month to recover.”

Man United fans will hope Eriksen can carry his solid form deeper into the season as he continues to shine for club and country in recent months.

In eight appearances across all competitions this term, the 32-year-old has contributed three goals and three assists and was a standout in United’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Porto in the Europa League.

With his contract expiring in less than 12 months, Eriksen’s impressive displays are sure to attract attention from potential suitors, though he is expected to finish the season in Manchester before departing on a free transfer.

Speaking to the Danish press earlier this month, the 32-year-old revealed he has not yet engaged in discussions about extending his stay at Old Trafford.

Christian Eriksen Man United Stats (2024/25) Games 8 Starts 6 Goals 3 Assists 3 Minutes played 519

Man Utd Eye Bayern Munich Duo

Goretzka and Sane on the radar

Man United are monitoring Bayern Munich duo Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka for potential moves in 2025, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed.

The Red Devils have reportedly earmarked the two Bayern stars as targets for next year, having secured the arrivals of both Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui at Old Trafford during the summer window.

According to Plettenberg, Man United are looking to strengthen their midfield in January and could make a move for Goretzka as early as the winter transfer window.

The 29-year-old has been limited to just one minute of Bundesliga action this season, while Sane has fared only slightly better, with 32 minutes played under new boss Vincent Kompany.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-10-24.