Bruno Fernandes believes he has to take responsibility for Manchester United's recent dismal form, but has also stressed that he's been going through a difficult period and that he's excited to join up with his national team during this break.

The Portuguese has started the new campaign poorly, and was sent off twice in as many games last week. A late lunge on James Maddison during United's 3-0 defeat to Tottenham saw him dismissed, while he was shown a second yellow card for a high boot away at Porto in the Europa League.

Combine these sending offs with the failure to find the back of the net for the Red Devils so far, and it's evidently been a miserable beginning to the season for the north-west club's skipper. However, with the international break representing an opportunity to rejuvenate and spend time with his compatriots, Fernandes has revealed how excited he is to get away from the chaos that is unfolding at Old Trafford.

He's struggled this season

Appointed club captain by Erik ten Hag last summer, an extra burden has been placed on Fernandes to deliver in a United shirt, and he appears to have struggled with this responsibility this season. Poor form and two red cards have contributed to a dire start to the campaign for the club, and the 30-year-old has revealed he's been finding it difficult, but is excited at the prospect of linking up with his national team for two weeks.

Speaking on these issues to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, the playmaker said:

"When I spoke about the bad moment, it was in relation to the two expulsions in the same week, which I thought were unfair. The first was withdrawn and the second, because it was a yellow card, was not, but these are things that are part of football and I can’t think about that. I took responsibility for that moment, because especially against Tottenham, I left my teammates with one less player chasing the result. But it’s not just about the national team, which is where I feel increasingly good and where I can enjoy my football due to the dynamics and quality that I have by my side. At the club, I have to improve as soon as I get there, the goals will come and I also have to take responsibility for that, because I have scored a high level of goals in recent years and I also have a ‘standard’ that I want to maintain. I hope to score as soon as I get there to help the club return to winning ways and to the best level."

Fernandes' Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 7 Goals 0 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 2.85 Key Passes Per 90 0.95 Expected Assists Per 90 0.22

United Board Disagree over Ten Hag

Some members wanted to dismiss the Dutchman

Fernandes certainly isn't helped by the circus that is ensuing around the managerial position at United. Ten Hag is under immense pressure due to his side's bleak results and performances, but it appears the club's hierarchy are unable to reach a consensus on their general stance on the head coach.

It's understood that during Tuesday's meeting between club executives, members of the board disagreed over whether to sack Ten Hag or not, with this ultimately resulting in the Dutchman retaining his role for the foreseeable future. He'll be given upcoming fixtures against Brentford and Fenerbahce to prove himself, with failure to produce in these two games likely to result in him being given his marching orders.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 11/10/2024