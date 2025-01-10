Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is demanding a long-term deal to leave Old Trafford for the Saudi Pro League in January, according to CaughtOffside.

The Brazilian midfielder, who is a target for Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab, reportedly seeks a lengthy contract and a substantial salary to consider leaving United this month, despite his diminishing role under Ruben Amorim.

Casemiro still has 18 months left on his United contract and is not expected to see out his deal, with the club keen to offload the former Real Madrid star’s hefty £350,000-a-week wages from their books.

However, his salary and contract demands are seen as potential obstacles to a successful transfer, considering he is currently the highest-paid United player, according to data from Capology.

Casemiro Wants Huge Saudi Deal

To consider Old Trafford exit

According to CaughtOffside, Amorim is poised to allow Casemiro to leave Man United in January, having given the 32-year-old minimal playing time since he took charge at Old Trafford in November.

The Brazilian midfielder has made 22 appearances for United in all competitions this season, 15 of which were starts, and has scored three goals.

Al-Nassr are being seen as the leading contenders to capture Casemiro in January, having parted ways with midfielder Seko Fofana earlier this month and freed up a foreign player’s spot.

Casemiro is said to be ready to seriously consider an offer to reunite with his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who left United in 2022 to join the Saudi Arabian side.

Al-Shabab are currently considered outsiders in the race, although their coach, Fatih Terim, is reportedly an admirer of Casemiro.

United are expecting to part ways with several first-team stars in January, including Marcus Rashford, who is now a target for Serie A clubs AC Milan and Juventus.

The 27-year-old forward is likely to depart on loan until the end of the season, with his hefty United salary seen as a stumbling block to a permanent departure this month.

Casemiro's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 14 Goals 1 Assists 0 Goal-creating actions 3 Pass accuracy % 79.3 Minutes played 837

