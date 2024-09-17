Journalist Carl Anka claims that Manchester United's upcoming League Cup fixture against Barnsley is a "big game" for winger Antony after a real lack of minutes for the Brazilian - as the clash against lower league opposition could be the perfect time for him to find some rhythm and routine to halt his rut at Old Trafford.

Antony has only featured in one minute of Premier League football this season, coming off the bench in the last minute against Brighton and Hove Albion in August as the Red Devils chased a late equaliser after conceding the winner in added time on the south coast.

Failing to come off the bench against Fulham, Liverpool or Southampton, Antony has seemingly been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford - and that has seen Anka dub the League Cup clash against the Tykes as 'big' for the former Ajax star, who will have the chance to show that he still has a part to play at the club.

Anka: Antony Needs 'Rhythm And Routine' For Utd

The winger has not featured much at all this season

Ten Hag has sent the Brazilian a warning over his playing time saying that he needs to earn more time on the pitch ahead of Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho with his performances in training.

Speaking on the Talk of the Devils podcast, Anka stated that despite the game not being of huge importance to United's season in general, facing Barnsley at home in the League Cup could be 'big' for Antony - given that he will not find an easier chance all season to show what he can do in a United shirt. Anka said:

"We know Erik ten Hag isn't a big fan of rotation, but this should be an opportunity to see more of players, like Ugarte...I mean, this is a big game for Antony, strangely enough. "I would be surprised if Antony doesn't start, because he has to start eventually, regardless of whether you like it or not. That is a very valuable asset to have, not playing games of football. "And I think opposition like Barnsley is a good opportunity for him to build some rhythm and routine - like with Newport County [in last year's FA Cup], where he scored and did four goal celebrations."

Antony Has to Improve Quickly at Man Utd

The winger has been nowhere near justifiable for his fee

Antony started his United career on fire, scoring three quality goals in his first three Premier League games against tough opponents in Arsenal, Manchester City and Everton - but his early purple patch has merely been followed up with disappointment since.

Antony's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 8th Goals 1 =9th Assists 1 =10th Dribbles Per Game 0.9 =6th Shots Per Game 1.5 5th Match rating 6.54 16th

Last season was nothing short of shambolic for the Brazilian, with his 38 appearances for United in all competitions only resulting in five goal contributions - and two of those came in the 4-2 away win at Newport County in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Two more goals throughout the season, at home to Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals and against Burnley in the Premier League, were only followed up with assists against Newport and Chelsea - and that has seen Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho preferred ahead of him on the right wing.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony only has 11 goals and five assists in 83 games for United.

There is still a lot for Antony to do despite his promising start to life in the north west, and his tally of 15 goal contributions in 47 games in his debut campaign hasn't given him enough credit in the bank to start ahead of the young duo. He is still in training in a bid to finally make a difference at the Theatre of Dreams, but the expensive layout of his move to the Premier League has left egg on the face of United chiefs and Erik ten Hag.

