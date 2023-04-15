Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen makes his team-mates feel "a lot safer", according to journalist Dean Jones.

The 31-year-old is back from injury and Jones thinks he's been a "fantastic signing" for the Red Devils.

Man United news — Christian Eriksen

Eriksen was brought in by Erik ten Hag on a free transfer last summer and seems to be very impressed with the job his boss has done this season.

"He’s brought discipline in football terms and ideas," the Dane said on the UTD Podcast. "His ideas are being imprinted in the players, compared to the beginning. Looking at them now, people know what they’re doing on the pitch.

"So, I think he’s done the structure, the discipline and then of course, his idea is just fun football to play."

Following his move from Brentford, Eriksen is now earning £150,000 a week at Old Trafford, according to Spotrac.

What has Dean Jones said about Christian Eriksen and Man United?

Jones thinks Eriksen's presence gives confidence to both his team-mates and United fans in the stands.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think if you're a player and you've got Eriksen commanding and controlling things, it just makes you feel a lot safer. And off the pitch, as a fan, you know you've got somebody in there with such nous and experience that he can control situations. So Christian Eriksen, he's just been a fantastic signing for Man United all round and they'll be pleased to have him back."

Is Christian Eriksen the perfect team-mate?

For an attacker, easily. According to Transfermarkt, the Denmark international has provided 171 assists in his senior career, with seven of those coming in the Premier League this season.

He's also scored 112 goals, so this is someone who's capable of finding the back of the net. However, it's clear that Eriksen's biggest strength is creating chances.

"It's really good to play with Christian. He is a player who can find passes, that can find pockets and obviously make my game easier because he can find me when I move in between the lines," Bruno Fernandes told United's official website earlier this season.

"It's something that is not easy to do. He's a quality player and someone who has shown in the past that he has quality in the Premier League, the Italian league and even for his national team. It is always a pleasure to play with players like him."

Signed for nothing, bringing Eriksen to Old Trafford certainly was a tremendous bit of business done by the Red Devils last summer.