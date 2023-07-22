Manchester United have rejected an offer for Harry Maguire, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

However, the transfer expert thinks his future at Old Trafford could be resolved in the next two to three weeks.

Man United transfer news — Harry Maguire

According to Sky Sports, Maguire is currently considering his options after being stripped of the United captaincy.

One avenue that could open up for him is Chelsea following the serious injury Wesley Fofana picked up.

90min recently claimed that the Blues are considering a move for Maguire after Fofana was forced to have surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament.

The Frenchman could now miss the whole of the 2023/24 season, meaning that Chelsea may have to bring in a new central defender.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Harry Maguire and Man United?

Romano says United have already turned down a loan bid from West Ham for Maguire.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "West Ham tried a loan deal, but for Man United it makes no sense to accept a loan deal, so it's also a kind of strategy game I think now. This is something that could be clarified in the next two or three weeks."

Who else is interested in Harry Maguire and how much could he cost?

Last month, The Telegraph reported that Tottenham Hotspur were keen on Maguire, so the north London club could be another contender for his signature.

United's valuation seems like it could be a problem, though, with the Manchester Evening News claiming that the Red Devils want £50m for the centre-back.

Maguire does have his strengths. Over the last year, the England international has ranked in the 88th percentile for aerials won among central defenders (via FBref). However, he has really struggled overall in the last couple of seasons.

Erik ten Hag used him just 16 times in the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign, as per Transfermarkt, preferring Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez over him. Considering that and what has just happened with the captaincy, an exit now looks to be in his best interest.

In terms of who could follow Maguire out of the door if he does leave Old Trafford this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT that the Manchester club are ready to get rid of Fred and Donny van de Beek, who has not ruled out a departure.

"It is hard to say where my future is," the Dutchman was quoted as saying by BBC Sport after his side's 1-0 friendly win against Lyon. "I am coming back from injury. I have trained for a few weeks now and I have played my first minutes today.

"I am fit, but I still need to keep going and try to push as hard as possible. Let's see what happens. There is also the possibility that I move — everything is open."

Before the transfer window closes, then, there could be quite a few departures at Old Trafford.