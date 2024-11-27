Ian Wright says Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes will be ‘unbelievable’ under Ruben Amorim after ‘seeing flashes’ of the Portuguese midfielder’s brilliance in their 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town.

The Red Devils had a tough start to life under Amorim on Sunday, dropping points against Premier League strugglers during their visit to Portman Road.

While a number of first-team players disappointed on Sunday, Wright was encouraged by Fernandes’ performance, as the 30-year-old completed 92% of his passes, created one big chance, and won five of his 10 duels.

The ITV pundit, speaking on The Kelly and Wrighty Show, backed the Portuguese international to only improve under Amorim’s watch:

“Can I say something though in respect to Bruno Fernandes? He’s going to be even better. “He’s going to be unbelievable, even seeing it in flashes, he was picking up the ball, and he had options, “I’m telling you, once he gets the right players, we’re going to see something.”

Fernandes had largely struggled under Erik ten Hag at the start of the season but came roaring back into form under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, scoring four goals and providing two assists in the Dutchman’s four games in charge.

The impressive run of games has seen the £47m-rated midfielder become Man United’s joint-top goal contributor this term, alongside Alejandro Garnacho, with 11 goal involvements each.

Fernandes will aim to get back on the scoresheet when United welcome Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt to Old Trafford in the Europa League on Thursday, before facing Everton in the Premier League at the weekend.

According to the latest reports, Amorim could call up never-before-seen youngster Jack Kingdon to his matchday squad for the midweek European fixture to boost his defensive options in search of his first United win.

The Red Devils were without Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, and Lisandro Martinez on Sunday, but the latter returned to training on Tuesday and could make his first start under Amorim this week.

Bruno Fernandes' Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 12 Goals 2 Assists 3 Expected goals 4.2 Expected assisted goals 3.2 Minutes played 1,019

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-11-24.