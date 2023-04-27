Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka could stay at Old Trafford beyond this season, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old is one player who the Red Devils are thought to be open to selling in the summer, but Jones thinks there's a good chance that he could actually end up remaining a part of Erik ten Hag's squad.

Man United transfer news — Aaron Wan-Bissaka

As per the MailOnline, United will be ruthless in the next transfer window and could get rid of up to 17 players.

According to the outlet, Wan-Bissaka could be part of that exodus at Old Trafford despite the right-back having a little bit of a revival of late.

Wan-Bissaka hasn't been a regular under Ten Hag this season, with his 10th start in the current Premier League campaign having only come earlier this month against Nottingham Forest (via Transfermarkt). However, he did play the full 90 minutes that day and was also on the pitch for the majority of United's FA Cup semi-final clash versus Brighton last Sunday.

United paid Crystal Palace £50m for his services back in 2019, as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Dean Jones said about Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future at Man United?

Despite all of the exit speculation, Jones believes Wan-Bissaka could still be a United player next term.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It's a really key time between now and the summer for Wan-Bissaka. He doesn't want to be on the fringes of the team anymore. He wants to be part of something and he ideally wants that to be at Man United.

"But if they can't — guarantees are hard to give — at least give him a lot of optimism around his opportunities, then I think he would seek a move. But ultimately, I think there's a good chance that Wan-Bissaka remains."

Should Aaron Wan-Bissaka stay at Man United?

Earlier in the season, you would've said no. At one stage, it certainly did look like it was time for him to move on.

However, the former Palace man is playing again and clearly feels that Ten Hag is now getting the best out of him.

"He is demanding and it brings the best out of us," Wan-Bissaka recently told The Telegraph.

If he continues to get opportunities, the United star, who's on a £100,000-a-week contract, according to Salary Sport, probably doesn't have to be in a rush to leave Old Trafford.