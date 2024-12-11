Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has 'had enough' at Old Trafford, according to talkSPORT host Alan Brazil - with the Scot telling the Red Devils star to move abroad in a bid to reignite his footballing career.

The wide forward started the campaign in poor form under Erik ten Hag, but he has three goals in four games under new boss Ruben Amorim and seems to be getting back to his best, slowly but surely. However, with off-field issues becoming more prominent in recent years, Brazil has hinted that the star has 'had enough' at Old Trafford and could be on his way out of the club if that situation doesn't improve.

Brazil: Rashford 'Has Had Enough' at Man Utd

The forward could be better off with a fresh move

Speaking after being asked what Rashford's next career move could be, Brazil said that it could be best for him to leave the Premier League, before adding that there was 'clearly something wrong' surrounding the attacker.

Marcus Rashford's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 4 1st Assists 1 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 1 =5th Shots Per Game 1.1 5th Dribbles Per Game 0.6 8th Match rating 6.72 8th

The talkSPORT host said:

“Probably [move] abroad. I ain’t speculating, but it’s in the paper, so we have to talk about it. “I know someone, and one of his kids, he knows him [Rashford] very well. He says he’s been picked on and he’s had enough. And you know, there’s two sides to it. “I said ‘tell me then’, but he won’t tell me. There’s clearly something wrong.”

Rashford has been linked with moves away from United in the past, with Paris Saint-Germain always being a regular potential destination touted for the England star - but his poor form in recent years does suggest that Rashford could move on if his performances don't pick up.

Having bettered his seasonal tally every year from making his debut in 2016 until the end of the 2019/20 season, Rashford still managed 21 goals in all competitions back in 2020/21 - but just five the following season, alongside eight last time out, means that the forward needs to regain form under Amorim in case he is dropped for Alejandro Garnacho.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has 17 goals in 60 games for England.

He does have seven goals already in 23 games, and a lot of that may be to do with United’s struggling squad of late - but if his off-field problems are as bad as Brazil has hinted, then a fresh move elsewhere could be just the tonic for the Red Devils man, who is only 13 goals shy of hitting 100 Premier League goals.

