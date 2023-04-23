Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has to show some sort of spark at Old Trafford soon, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The England international joined the Red Devils for big money and with high expectations but has really struggled in the Premier League.

Man United news — Jadon Sancho

Earlier this month, the Manchester Evening News claimed that United manager Erik ten Hag is becoming increasingly impatient with Sancho.

It wouldn't be a surprise if supporters were feeling the same, as the 23-year-old hasn't made too much of an impact at the club since arriving from Borussia Dortmund back in 2021.

Last season, Sancho scored just three goals in 29 top-flight appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

He cost United £73m when they signed him from Dortmund, according to BBC Sport.

What has Dean Jones said about Jadon Sancho?

Jones has suggested that United won't give Sancho forever to adapt to the Premier League.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "Obviously, they [the Premier League and Bundesliga] are different leagues, but I didn't really have any worries about Jadon Sancho settling into the Premier League and here we are. We're quite a long way down the line now and there needs to be a spark soon."

Will Jadon Sancho be able to show a spark at Man United?

He certainly has the ability to and if not, then there's no reason why he can't move and display it somewhere else.

During his time at Dortmund, Sancho was easily one of the best wide men in football. Back in the 2019/20 season, for example, he scored 20 goals and registered another 20 assists in 44 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

With those numbers, it's clear that he's not a bad player. For whatever reason, it just hasn't worked out at United.

The Red Devils are on course to qualify for the Champions League next season and have won one trophy this term, the Carabao Cup, but Ten Hag doesn't look like the sort of person to rest on his laurels.

He'll want to improve his side and have them challenging for the Premier League title, so if Sancho doesn't raise his game, then perhaps the Dutchman could end up moving him on.

However, the former Dortmund star is still quite young. He has time, on paper, to get better at Old Trafford, though it appears that Ten Hag may not be willing to give him any more.