Manchester United forward Antony is now close to joining Real Betis on loan until the end of the season, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Brazilian forward will depart Old Trafford on a short-term deal with no buy option included, as final documents are being checked before he travels to Spain for his medical.

Antony is set to become the first major Old Trafford outgoing under Ruben Amorim, with Marcus Rashford also expected to follow before the January transfer window closes on 3 February.

Antony has not started a Premier League game for United this season and was heavily linked with a departure in recent weeks, with Greek side Olympiacos also expressing interest.

The 24-year-old joined United as one of Erik ten Hag’s first signings but has failed to live up to his £86m price tag, scoring just five top-flight goals in 62 appearances.

Antony was mostly used off the bench under Amorim this term and made only two starts in all competitions, netting once in their 7-0 win over Barnsley in the Carabao Cup in September.

The Brazilian international has not scored in the Premier League since April 2024, despite being one of the highest earners at Old Trafford, taking home £200,000 per week.

Antony is not the only star who could leave Man United this month, with Rashford’s departure also anticipated in the coming days of January.

According to Romano, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona are set to hold further talks regarding a potential move for the 27-year-old, who has been left out of Amorim’s squad for the last seven Premier League games.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Transfer Updates on Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd Fabrizio Romano shares big transfer updates on Arsenal, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Manchester United his latest newsletter.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-01-25.