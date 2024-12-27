Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was slammed for ‘incompetence’ during their 2-0 loss to Wolves on Boxing Day, with the Manchester Evening News handing the Cameroonian a 3/10 rating.

The 28-year-old shot-stopper conceded directly from a corner in the second half at Molineux, less than two weeks after his deputy, Altay Bayindir, also conceded an Olimpico against Tottenham in a 4-3 defeat in the Carabao Cup.

United were once again exposed from set pieces under Ruben Amorim on Thursday night as Matheus Cunha floated his corner kick straight over Onana’s head into the far corner of the net.

Wolves added their second late in the second half as a quick break saw Cunha pass to Hwang Hee-chan, who fired past Onana in added time.

The Manchester Evening News was critical of Onana’s performance on Thursday, handing him the second-lowest score of all United players and branding his performance ‘incompetent’:

“Made a first-half save from Jorgen Strand Larsen but his winter of discontent continued with another howler from Matheus Cunha's corner. 3”

United have slipped to 14th place in the Premier League after their Boxing Day defeat and are now only eight points above the relegation zone and 11 adrift of the top four.

Onana, who made his 25th appearance of the season on Thursday, has now gone five games without a clean sheet in the division, with United only winning once in that run.

The £47m Cameroonian shot-stopper has conceded 33 goals in all competitions this term, managing seven shutouts, with only one of them coming under Amorim.

The Red Devils will face Newcastle at home in their final game of 2024 before taking on Premier League leaders Liverpool away in their first test of the new year.

United could be forced to enter the goalkeeper market in 2025 amid reports that Amorim 'wants to sell' Onana next year and bring in a new shot-stopper.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-12-24.