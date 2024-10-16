Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte was forced off in Uruguay’s goalless draw with Ecuador on Tuesday night in a fresh injury scare for the Red Devils.

The former Paris Saint-Germain player asked to leave the field ‘immediately’ after ‘feeling pain in his right leg’ in the 80th minute and was replaced by Nicolas Fonseca for the remainder of the contest.

The 23-year-old had impressed during his return to a familiar role for Uruguay, having played in the centre of defence last time out. He notched four tackles, two interceptions, and one blocked shot, while also registering an 89% pass accuracy.

Uruguayan media was full of praise for Ugarte’s display, suggesting he played an essential role in the middle of the park, and gave him a 6/10 rating.

Ugarte's injury would be another blow for Man United and Erik ten Hag, following setbacks for Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, and Amad Diallo, who all pulled out of international duty due to fitness concerns.

The Red Devils could be without a host of key players when they welcome Brentford to Old Trafford this weekend, with Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and Leny Yoro all ruled out for the Premier League restart.

Manuel Ugarte Suffers Injury

On international duty with Uruguay

Ugarte is now expected to fly back to Manchester on Wednesday, where he will be assessed by United’s medical staff ahead of their weekend clash with Brentford.

The £51million summer arrival’s absence would be a major blow to Man United’s hopes of a positive restart, after they collected just eight points from their first seven Premier League games under ten Hag.

Ugarte, who earns £120,000-per-week, has so far made five appearances for United across all competitions, including three cameos in the league, where he has amassed 104 minutes of playing time.

Manuel Ugarte's PSG Stats (2023-24 Ligue 1) Games 25 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.65 Tackles per 90 4.57 Interceptions per 90 1.86

If he does face a spell on the sidelines, Mason Mount would likely return to action sooner than planned, having nearly recovered from the knock he picked up in the 3-0 defeat at Tottenham last month.

After hosting Brentford on Saturday, Ten Hag’s men travel to Turkey to face Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in the Europa League.

Man Utd Eyeing Alphonso Davies

Aim to end left-back woes

Man United have earmarked Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies as one of their desired transfer targets for 2025, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed.

The Red Devils have already gathered information on the Canadian international, whose current contract in Germany expires at the end of the season.

According to Plettenberg, Davies is yet to enter concrete talks over extending his stay with the Bundesliga giants and, as of now, could leave Bayern at the end of the season on a free transfer.

Real Madrid are believed to be the favourites to secure the 23-year-old’s signature, should he decide to embark on a new challenge next summer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-10-24.