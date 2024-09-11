Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt’s international career has been branded ‘over’ after a 'fatal' performance against Germany on Tuesday night in the Nations League.

The Netherlands were cruising after Tijjani Reijnders' attempt found the back of the net just two minutes in, until a costly mistake from De Ligt handed Germany the equaliser.

The new Red Devils signing saw his pass intercepted as he attempted to play out from the back, and Germany scored just before the half-time whistle, courtesy of Denis Undav’s effort. De Ligt was taken off at the interval by Ronald Koeman and replaced by Brighton ace Jan Paul van Hecke, who slotted in alongside Virgil van Dijk for the rest of the contest.

The 2-2 draw with Germany marked a second forgettable game for De Ligt, who also made a mistake during the Netherlands’ last match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, a 5-2 victory.

The United centre-back was caught out of position, playing Bosnian striker Ermedin Demirovic onside for the visitors’ first goal on Sunday night.

Man Utd Star Slammed for Netherlands Display

‘It has to stop at some point’

Speaking after the 2-2 draw with Germany, former Netherlands stars Pierre van Hooijdonk and Rafael van der Vaart were critical of De Ligt’s performance, with the latter branding the Dutchman’s nightmare evening as "fatal".

Van Hooijdonk suggested the 25-year-old’s career with the Netherlands might be over for the time being, as this could have been his last chance under Koeman:

“This is terrible for De Ligt. It's logical that it's [his international career] over. We all think he's a great player, but how often has this happened in the Dutch national team? “It has to stop at some point, especially when you have competitors who are of a high level.”

De Ligt was given a chance in the Netherlands squad months after being sidelined at Euro 2024, where he did not get any game time in the tournament, with Koeman preferring a back two of Virgil van Dijk and Stefan de Vrij.

Since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the 25-year-old has only made seven international appearances, six of them in the starting line-up. De Ligt will now return to Man United ahead of the Red Devils’ crucial Premier League clash with Southampton on Saturday lunchtime, having made his first start in the 3-0 defeat against Liverpool.

Matthijs de Ligt Bayern Munich Stats (Bundesliga 2023/24) Games 22 Goals 2 Pass completion 93.9 Aerials won per 90 2.65 Challenges lost per 90 0.32

Ugarte Could Start vs Southampton

Ten Hag 'seriously considering' using the Uruguayan

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is seriously considering whether to start new signing Manuel Ugarte in the Red Devils’ trip to Southampton on Saturday, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

A fresh arrival at Old Trafford, Ugarte is in line to make his Man United debut this weekend, despite Ten Hag revealing that the Uruguayan may need weeks or even months to adapt to his new surroundings and build up his fitness level.

United paid a fee in the region of £50 million for Ugarte’s signing on deadline day and are desperate for his immediate impact at the beginning of the campaign, as they look to recover from a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool. Ugarte featured for 80 minutes in Uruguay's 0-0 draw against Paraguay, before completing 90 minutes on Tuesday night in another 0-0 draw against Venezuela.

