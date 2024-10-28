Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag continues to skate over extremely thin ice when it comes to his future at the Old Trafford helm - and one player may have let him down more than others in Alejandro Garnacho, with the Argentina international passing up various opportunities to take the lead alongside gifting West Ham United the ball for their opener in the 2-1 defeat.

Ten Hag's men have won just one game in their last eight in all competitions, coming in a 2-1 win over Brentford in which they went behind at Old Trafford - and Sunday's loss at West Ham was arguably the most agonising of them all. Crysencio Summerville's opener after 74 minutes gave the Dutchman that sinking feeling once again, but Casemiro dragged them back into it just seven minutes later with a header. But when Matthijs de Ligt - who had a solid game until that point - was adjudged to have fouled Danny Ings in the area, Jarrod Bowen stepped up to slam the penalty home to record a fourth loss of the campaign in the Premier League.

Garnacho May Have Cost Ten Hag His Man Utd Job

The winger was wasteful in the loss in London

De Ligt's foul was harsh, with many believing that it wasn't a penalty for the Hammers in the dying embers in east London. The loss could be the result that tips Ten Hag over the edge in terms of the sack, having won just one game in six weeks, and four games all season.

Manchester United's Premier League statistics - Divisional squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 8 18th Goals against 11 =7th Shots For Per Game 14.4 8th Shots Against Per Game 11.7 6th xG 15.34 12th

But whilst the defender was technically at fault for the winner, Garnacho may have had a bigger impact - and could be the straw that breaks the camel's back when it comes to his manager's future.

Inside just three minutes, he was sent through by Bruno Fernandes with a square ball that gave him a clear shot on goal, but the Madrid-born star hit the crossbar with only Lukasz Fabianski to beat. A whole host of chances went begging for the away side, but Garnacho was at fault again when he went one-on-one with the Polish veteran goalie. His shot went wide, and with more opportunities being wasted by other players including Rasmus Hojlund and a miss of the season contender from Diogo Dalot, there was ample opportunity for United to edge ahead.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alejandro Garnacho has 12 goals and seven assists in 66 Premier League games.

However, with chances being passed up and West Ham not being able to fashion much for themselves, it was Garnacho who had another say in Ten Hag's future as he gave the ball away before Summerville took the initiative by sliding home to give his side the lead against the run of play.

United Could Veer Closer to Relegation Next Time Out

Results elsewhere could put them fifth-bottom of the division

Of course, the following minutes all played a part, but had Garnacho even took one of his chances and not lost the ball for Julen Lopetegui's men to open the scoring, the game would have been much different and United would have perhaps won their first game away from home since mid-September.

Ten Hag was already up against it having seen United chiefs hold a meeting over his future, but the Dutchman is now staring down the barrel - and with a Premier League game coming up against Chelsea, a win for Enzo Maresca's men could see him depart, with a defeat potentially seeing the Red Devils move as low as 16th in the table if Everton and Leicester City can pick up wins away at bottom three duo Ipswich Town and Southampton respectively.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-10-24.