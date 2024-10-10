Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui has undergone a procedure for a minor heart issue, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils signed the Morocco international during the summer transfer window and he has been an instant hit at right-back in Erik Ten Hag's side, despite the team's poor performances with the just three wins from eleven games so far this season.

But Mazraoui was replaced at half-time of the 0-0 draw with Aston Villa in the most recent game and then withdrew from the Morocco squad for the upcoming international games due to injury, and it has now been revealed that potentially be a bit more serious than initially thought.

Mazraoui Undergoes Heart Procedure

Moroccan to miss a few weeks of action

Writing on his official X account, Romano revealed the details of the situation regarding the defender.

"Man Utd fullback Noussair Mazraoui has successfully undergone a minor precautionary corrective procedure after experiencing palpitations. This is a relatively common condition as he’s expected to make a full recovery and be available for selection within the next few weeks."

United return to Premier League action against Brentford at Old Trafford after the international break on October 19th, before a trip to Istanbul in the Europa League to take on Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce side four days later.

So far this season Mazraoui has featured in seven games for the club, starting at right-back in each fixture, and registered one assist to date. Whether he is available to return for the next game looks to be a close call, leaving Ten Hag with a big decision to make at full-back with Diogo Dalot seemingly the only fit full-back option at the club.

Ten Hag Set to Stay at Man Utd

INEOS unlikely to sack him during international break

Despite huge concern over the club's form so far this season, Erik Ten Hag looks set to survive the sack from INEOS for now and is expected to be in charge for the next game with Brentford.

The Dutch coach has won two trophies in two years at Old Trafford but led the team to their worst ever Premier League finish last season, while they have had their worst start to a Premier League campaign this season too with no wins in any of their last five games.

Erik ten Hag's Man United Record (2022-2024) Games 125 Goals 71 Draws 19 Losses 35 Goals scored / conceded 230 / 176 Points per game 1.86

But despite a long meeting in London between the club bosses, a decision has not been communicated to Ten Hag that he is going to be relieved of his duties and it's now expected that he will remain in the dugout for the upcoming games.

Stats courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 10/10/2024.