Manchester United reportedly regret signing Mason Mount, who is 'living a nightmare' at Old Trafford, according to Fichajes.

The ex-Chelsea midfielder suffered another injury setback during United’s 2-1 win against Manchester City on Sunday, and was forced off after just 14 minutes.

He is now set to be unavailable for the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, despite just returning after a month-long absence.

According to Fichajes, Mount’s ongoing unavailability and injury history are points of particular concern for United officials, who splashed out £55m on him in the summer of 2023.

The 25-year-old, labelled ‘one of the worst United signings' in recent years, is failing to live up to expectations, with manager Ruben Amorim now facing the challenge of revitalising his career after his troublesome first 18 months at Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mount has made 32 appearances for United since joining from Chelsea, scoring once and providing one assist.

The Portsmouth-born midfielder has been plagued by injury ever since penning a five-year contract on his arrival from Stamford Bridge in July 2023, making just 20 appearances and eight starts in his first season in 2023/24.

He appeared set for a fresh start under Amorim – the Portuguese tactician has been full of praise for Mount and the desire he has shown to get back into the first team, and gave him considerable minutes to impress before his latest setback on Sunday.

Mount has made four starts in the Premier League this season, one fewer than he managed throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

It remains to be seen how lengthy his latest setback will be, although Amorim revealed he is unlikely to face a long lay-off this time.

United have been dealing with multiple setbacks this season, with defender Luke Shaw still out, having made just three substitute appearances under the Portuguese manager.

The Red Devils are expected to address their ongoing issues in January and are thought to be targeting a new left-back and central midfielder, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Related Man Utd Star ‘Upset’ With Ruben Amorim After Shock Decision Ruben Amorim has revealed that Alejandro Garnacho is 'upset' with him after he dropped the Manchester United winger.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-12-24.