Samuel Luckhurst says Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee’s ‘race is already run’ and slammed the Dutch striker as ‘out of his depth’ after their 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League.

The Manchester Evening News journalist predicted that the 23-year-old will be dropped by Ruben Amorim for Sunday’s clash with Manchester City, stating that ‘his style jars’ with the Portuguese tactician’s approach.

Zirkzee struggled to impress on Thursday as United extended their unbeaten six-game run in the competition, thanks to Rasmus Hojlund’s second-half brace.

The Danish striker replaced Zirkzee for the final half-hour and made an instant impact, scoring United’s first after good link-up play with Antony and Amad Diallo, before adding his second with a low-driven shot in the dying minutes.

Hojlund will be hoping his performance has impressed Amorim ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby, while Zirkzee, according to Luckhurst, faces another start on the bench:

“Zirkzee's race is already run. Amorim's system revolves around providing depth to the striker and Zirkzee is out of his depth. “His style jars with Amorim's and he will be back on the bench for the derby.”

The Dutchman has started only twice under Amorim this term, including when he scored a brace in their 4-0 win over Everton in the Premier League.

Zirkzee has recorded three goals and two assists in 22 appearances since joining United in a £36.5m deal from Bologna, averaging a goal every 306 minutes.

The 23-year-old attracted interest from multiple clubs after an impressive season with Bologna, where he scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 34 appearances.

However, adapting to the intensity of English football has been a significant challenge for the six-cap Dutch international, who now faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

According to recent reports, United could be heading towards a summer clear-out, with more than half of their first-team squad available for sale, including Marcus Rashford, who is understood to be available as soon as January.

Joshua Zirkzee's Man United Stats (2024/25) Games 22 Goals 3 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 306 Minutes played 917

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-12-24.