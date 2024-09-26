Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee has been branded ‘out of his depth’ after struggling in the Red Devils’ disappointing Europa League opener on Wednesday night.

United were held at home by Dutch side Twente to a 1-1 draw, while summer signing Zirkzee delivered a forgettable performance. Journalist Tom Maston gave the 23-year-old a 4/10 for his European debut in a red shirt.

The Red Devils took the lead 10 minutes before half-time thanks to Christian Eriksen’s superb effort from inside the penalty area, before the Danish midfielder’s mistake led to Twente’s equaliser in the second half.

Eriksen was caught in possession just outside the United box by Sam Lammers, who took full advantage and fired past Andre Onana.

Erik ten Hag’s side had opportunities to snatch victory in the closing minutes, as Zirkzee saw his attempt denied by Twente goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall, while Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho also came close.

Despite being unbeaten in their last four games, United have not had an ideal start to their Europa League campaign, with a tough match against Porto looming on 3 October.

Zirkzee Makes Man Utd European Debut

‘Didn’t seem confident in the penalty area’

Zirkzee’s performance in the 1-1 draw against Twente was scrutinised by Maston, who awarded the Dutch attacker a 4/10 rating for his efforts in the Europa League opener:

“Clearly a technically-gifted footballer, but looks out of his depth currently. Didn't seem confident in the penalty area for much of the night, but did test Lars Unnerstall with a decent effort in the second half.”

Zirkzee opened his United account on his debut in the Premier League opener against Fulham, but has failed to score in his next six appearances, managing just one goal in 417 minutes of action so far.

With Rasmus Hojlund missing the start of the season, the Dutchman was given several opportunities to impress Erik ten Hag, but has yet to capitalise on them.

Zirkzee has missed four big chances in his first five Premier League games, placing him joint-third in this category, with only Ollie Watkins and Cameron Archer squandering more opportunities.

The 23-year-old, who joined Man United from Bologna this summer, started his 2023/24 Serie A campaign in similar fashion, netting just once in his first seven appearances.

Joshua Zirkzee Bologna Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Serie A 34 11 5 253 Italy Cup 3 1 2 168

Man Utd to Reward Kobbie Mainoo

With an improved new deal

Manchester United are set to reward Kobbie Mainoo with an improved contract, having identified the 19-year-old as one of the faces of the new INEOS era, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The Red Devils are reportedly making internal preparations for a new deal for the England international, though Romano suggests an agreement is not yet imminent.

Mainoo has enjoyed a meteoric rise for both club and country in recent months, making 35 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions last season and featuring in all but one match at Euro 2024.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-09-24.