Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez has been praised by national media after playing at left-back during Argentina's 3-0 win over Chile on Thursday night.

The former Ajax defender is known for his aggressive style in the middle of the defence, becoming a key part of Erik Ten Hag's side at Old Trafford since his arrival from the Dutch capital back in 2022 and with fans adoring him.

But while away on international duty with the current World champions, manager Lionel Scaloni opted to use Martinez in a wider role at left-back as he preferred a central defensive pairing of Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi.

Lisandro Martinez Plays at Left-Back for Argentina

National media praise him for flawless performance

Despite being a regular for Manchester United in central defence, Martinez was picked at left-back for Argentina against an explosive Chilean side overnight on Thursday in Buenos Aires.

However, although he had little to do in the game and being given a score of 6/10 by Argentine outlet Clarin, they praised the 26-year-old for playing out of position "flawlessly" despite not being keen on playing there.

"He had to play as a left back, a position he doesn't feel like playing as much but which he covered flawlessly. He was good at closing down, but he lacked more projection."

While the news outlet made it clear that Martinez would prefer to play in central defence, it's not foreign for him to play at left-back. Erik Ten Hag selected him to play at left-back in the absence of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia for the Community Shield last month as the team drew 1-1 with Manchester City before losing on penalties.

But since then he has been an ever-present in the centre of defence alongside either Harry Maguire or Matthijs De Ligt this season, as the Red Devils fell to defeats against Brighton and Liverpool in two of their opening three games to find themselves sat in 14th place heading into the international break.

Lisandro Martinez stats v Chile (5/9/2024) Minutes 79 Aerial duels 5/5 Ground duels 1/1 Accurate passes 52/54 Clearances 4 Interceptions 1

Man Utd Offered Yusuf Yazici

Turkish star is a free agent

Manchester United have been offered the chance to bolster their midfield options by signing Turkish free agent Yusuf Yazici after he left Lille in the summer.

The club added Manuel Ugarte to the squad in the summer from Paris Saint-Germain, but the shocking form of Brazilian Casemiro and the risk of burnout for young starlet Kobbie Mainoo, club chiefs are looking at the free agent market to potentially bring in additional options.

And Yazici's representatives have offered his services to Old Trafford bosses, alongside Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle as they look to take their man to the Premier League for the next chapter in his career.

All stats courtesy of Sofascore.