Manchester United winger Antony is under pressure at Old Trafford because of his price tag, says Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

The Brazilian arrived at the Red Devils for big money last summer and hasn't quite lived up to expectations, but Taylor does think he'll get better.

Man United news — Antony

United legend Gary Neville has urged Erik ten Hag to persist with Antony despite him being "frustrating" to watch at times.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former Red Devils defender said: "He has looked frustrating at times but with someone like him, you just need to persist with him.

"Obviously they have paid a lot of money, so they will. If he can gain consistency to his game and his decision-making in the final third can become a little bit more refined, he becomes a hell of a player."

United paid Ajax £82m to acquire Antony's services, as per BBC Sport. He's currently earning £200,000 a week, according to Spotrac.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Antony?

Taylor thinks Antony's price tag has put him under immediate pressure at Old Trafford but is expecting the 23-year-old to still develop as a player there.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think the price tag hasn't really helped him because immediately it's put pressure on his shoulders, but I still think Antony is a player who will only get better. So he just needs to continue doing what he's doing."

Should Antony be giving Man United more right now?

Antony's assist in United's 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest last weekend was just his first in the Premier League this season, as per Transfermarkt.

When you spend over £80m on a player, you're obviously going to want a lot more than that. However, it's really no surprise that it's taking time for the Brazil international to settle.

He's still quite young and has arrived from a division, the Eredivisie, which is nowhere near as strong as the Premier League. He was always going to need a bit of time to find some consistency.

Given how much Antony cost, though, the pressure to deliver now is indeed there. Next season, the former Ajax man is going to have to do much more or risk being labelled a flop by his critics.

Still, he has a chance to make a real impact before the current campaign concludes. If Antony can score a few more goals that help United to qualify for the Champions League and win the FA Cup, then he's made a significant contribution this term.