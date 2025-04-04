Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has dropped a major hint that he is ready to leave the club after putting his house up for sale, according to The Sun.

The Red Devils forward has been linked with an exit since the arrival of Ruben Amorim in November, with the club rejecting a bid from Napoli during the January transfer window as it didn't reach their valuation.

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that INEOS are open to a sale in the summer as they look to raise funds to finance a squad rebuild for next season, and now Garnacho has dropped a major hint that he could be on his way.

Garnacho Puts House up for Sale

Napoli interested in deal

Garnacho, who has been dubbed 'incredible', bought a seven-bedroom house in Bowdon, Great Manchester last April for £3.8m, but has now put the house back on the market for a little bit more than he paid for it.

The listing, as per The Sun, states that the home is "exclusively and discreetly marketed", suggesting that the 20-year-old wants to keep the sale hushed so as to not attract attention.

But fans have spotted it, and there are now suggestions that the player is now ready to leave Old Trafford and is set to make a move elsewhere as a result.

There have been suggestions that Garnacho could be sold by Man Utd as they look to raise funds for the squad rebuild needed, with any money made by selling the Argentina international going down as 'pure profit' on their accounts and thus allowing them to spend more freely for new recruits.

Alejandro Garnacho's Man Utd Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 29 Goals 4 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 4 Minutes played 1,732

Amorim had issues with Garnacho when he first arrived, dropping him from the squad for the Manchester derby at the same time as Marcus Rashford. But the youngster worked his way back into the manager's plans and has become a regular starter in attack with options limited.

But Amorim isn't against a sale if the money received is right and helps fund new signings, while several other first-team players are expected to depart during the transfer window too.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 04/04/2025.