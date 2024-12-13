Simon Jordan says Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford’s ‘race is run’ and doubts whether he will ever represent England again, given his recent struggles under Ruben Amorim.

Rashford’s future at Old Trafford has become a talking point this week after reports suggested that the Red Devils are considering selling the academy graduate next year.

United are reportedly valuing Rashford at just £40m and are open to offers as early as January, although a departure is more likely at the end of the season.

Jordan, speaking on talkSPORT, shared his perspective on Rashford’s situation, suggesting it may be difficult for him to rediscover his best form under Amorim and expressing doubts about his England future under Thomas Tuchel:

“I think the dye is cast. I felt for some time that his race is run. I think once you get stuck in a certain gear, it's very difficult to get out of it. “Now, culturally, Amorim might be, might have the strength of character, might motivate him, might inspire him. “But this is a young boy that's got it's been at United for seven years now. He's no longer even talked about, really, as far as England are concerned. “So once upon a time, Rashford was part of the squad, now he’s not even mooted, and no one expresses surprise. “One of Man United's top strikers doesn't get anywhere near the England squad these days.”

Rashford’s form has dipped significantly since his career-best 2022/23 season at United, where he recorded 30 goals and 10 assists in all competitions.

The 'world-class' England international has managed just 11 Premier League goals since the start of last season, with only four coming this term.

In Man United's recent 2-1 win at Viktoria Plzen, the 27-year-old struggled to impress Amorim once again and was snubbed by the Portuguese tactician as he came off in the second half.

Rashford was last called up to the England squad for March friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, where he featured for 15 minutes against the South Americans.

He has since missed 15 England games, including seven at Euro 2024, and it remains uncertain whether Thomas Tuchel will give him another opportunity next year.

United currently sit 13th in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s derby with Manchester City, having suffered consecutive defeats to Nottingham Forest and Arsenal.

Marcus Rashford's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 15 Goals 4 Assists 1 Expected goals 1.7 Expected assisted goals 2.1 Minutes played 978

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-12-24.