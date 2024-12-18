Marcus Rashford's Manchester United future appears to be all but over after his surprise omission from their derby clash against local rivals Manchester City. The forward reportedly followed up his failure to play by being sent home early from training by club doctors, just one day after the famous derby day win.

And the same publication has stated that it will only take a cut-price fee for any interested clubs to land the England international, who is valued at £40million. Rashford began the Ruben Amorim era on fire with three goals in two games under the Portuguese boss, but over time, it has become apparent that he doesn't quite fit into the tactician's plans. That saw him dropped for the derby day clash - and the Daily Mail have stated that he was sent home early from training on the Monday thanks to club protocols.

Report: Rashford 'Sent Home Early' From Training

The Red Devils star looks to be coming to the end of his time at United

The report states that, after failing to be selected for the Manchester derby on Sunday afternoon, Rashford was sent home after reporting sick in training on Monday morning, with club policy being that stars must get to Carrington before being assessed by a doctor.

Rashford was thought to have a high temperature, and left Carrington - but on the Tuesday, he was at his old primary school, Button Lane in Wythenshawe - a 15-minute drive from the club's training ground.

Marcus Rashford's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 983 8th Goals 4 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1 =5th Shots Per Game 1.1 5th Interceptions Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 6.72 8th

It was here where he handed out presents to 420 students, before also revealing his bombshell story to journalist Henry Winter, who revealed everything with a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter).

Alongside this, the Mail further states that United are willing to listen to offers of around £40million for Rashford, despite the former England hero having signed a £315,000-per-week deal last year which will run through to 2028 - leaving him with three-and-a-half years left on his current contract.

Rashford Interview Shows Acceptance of Exit

The attacker has not been at his best and a fresh start could be made

Rashford's bombshell interview was arguably the first time that he's ever conceded that leaving United would be a probability, rather than a possibility - in regard to his acceptance of being 'ready for a new challenge' and taking the 'next steps' in his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has 138 goals in 426 games for Manchester United.

The Old Trafford star has 87 Premier League goals, and is a mere handful from reaching the elusive 100 Club - but if he moves abroad, that figure will remain at a standstill, and it does remain to be seen where he will go, despite him telling Winter:

"For me, personally, I'm ready for a new challenge and the next steps. When I leave, it's going to be 'no hard feelings'. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person. "If I know that a situation is already bad I’m not going to make it worse. I’ve seen how other players have left in the past and I don’t want to be that person. When I leave I’ll make a statement, and it will be from me. "It’s disheartening to be left out of a derby, but it’s happened, we won the game, so let's move on. It’s disappointing, but I’m also someone [who] as I’ve got older, I can deal with setbacks. What am I going to do about it? Sit there and cry about it? Or do my best the next time I’m available?"

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-12-24.