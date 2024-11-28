Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says he is ready to help Marcus Rashford return to his best form but urged the England international to show his desire first, speaking ahead of their Europa League clash against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.

Rashford scored the first goal of Amorim’s tenure, netting the opener against Ipswich Town on Sunday, but struggled at Portman Road in his new number nine role.

The 'unstoppable' 27-year-old has scored just five goals in 19 appearances this season, following a disappointing tally of eight goals in the previous campaign.

When asked what Rashford needs to do to return to his best, Amorim said, ‘He has to be the first to truly want it,’ and appeared to hint at a possible position change for the England international, adding, ‘We have to find the best solution for him’:

It has now been nearly 18 months since Rashford last displayed his best scoring form, when he netted a career-best 30 goals during Erik ten Hag’s first season at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old, who earns £300,000 per week, scored only his second Premier League goal of the season on Sunday, his first since finding the net against Southampton in September.

His recent form, alongside fellow forwards Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, could force Man United to re-enter the striker market in 2025, despite Zirkzee’s arrival in the summer transfer window.

While signing a new left-back remains a priority for Amorim, the Red Devils continue to be linked with multiple strikers, including Randal Kolo Muani and Victor Boniface, according to reports in Germany.

United are among the Premier League’s lowest-scoring teams this season, managing just 13 goals in their first 12 games. Only Southampton (9), Everton (10), and Crystal Palace (10) have scored fewer.

Marcus Rashford's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 12 Goals 2 Assists 1 Expected goals 1.1 Expected assisted goals 2.0 Minutes played 824

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-11-24.