Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford could be offered a Saudi Pro League escape route in 2025, talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has revealed.

Ruben Amorim’s decision to axe the 27-year-old for Sunday’s 2-1 win at Manchester City has reportedly put multiple Saudi clubs, including Al Ittihad, on red alert ahead of the January transfer window.

United are now understood to be open to offers for Rashford, despite signing him to a new long-term contract in July 2023, and see his departure as the best solution for both parties.

According to Crook, Rashford is reluctant to leave his boyhood club as he aims to earn an England recall for the 2026 World Cup and is unlikely to generate huge interest in the market, given his lucrative wages.

However, Saudi clubs should have no problem covering his hefty contract, although it remains to be seen whether a move can be secured as early as January, despite Amorim wanting his exit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rashford has managed four goals and one assist in 15 Premier League appearances this season.

Recent reports suggest that United value Rashford at around £40million – his dip in form over the last 18 months has seen his value slash almost in half.

The 60-cap England international has scored just 11 Premier League goals since the start of last season and has failed to build on his impressive 2022/23 campaign when he finished with 22 goal involvements in the league.

Rashford’s departure in January would provide a massive boost to United’s finances as they look to strengthen Amorim’s squad with new signings in early 2025.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Red Devils are targeting a new left-back and central midfielder, while a striker’s arrival could depend on player exits.

Christian Eriksen and Antony have previously been linked with January departures, as has Casemiro, who has struggled for regular playing time under Amorim, sitting out the last three Premier League games.

Marcus Rashford's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 15 Goals 4 Assists 1 Expected goals 1.7 Expected assisted goals 2.1 Shot-creating actions per 90 2.67 Minutes played 978

